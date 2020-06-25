Disney To Change Splash Mountain To The Princess And The Frog Theme

✖

Disney is making a big change to one of their iconic Magic Kingdom experiences, as Splash Mountain is getting a The Princess and The Frog makeover. Splash Mountain at the California Disneyland and Florida's Magic Kingdom will soon be completely reimagined with a theme based on Princess Tiana and The Princess and The Frog. The ride will pick up after the final kiss, and fans will join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure that features music from the film and the film's voice cast, and actress Anika Noni Rose couldn't be more excited for Princess Tiana to be represented in Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom (via Disney Parks).

You can see what the new Space Mountain will look like in the image below.

“It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana’s presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon," Rose said. "The Imagineers are giving us ‘The Princess and the Frog’ Mardi Gras celebration we’ve been waiting for, and I’m here for it!”

Charita Carter, the senior creative producer leading the project at Walt Disney Imagineering added, “Like Princess Tiana, I believe that courage and love are the key ingredients for wonderful adventures. I am delighted to be a part of bringing this fun-filled experience to our guests.”

Conceptual design work is underway now, and soon Imagineers will be conducting preliminary reviews and a timeline for the change.

