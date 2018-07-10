Disney’s ‘Christoper Robin’ Gets Pooh, Eeyore, and Tigger Funko Pops

Disney’s live action film Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3rd, so it’s high time that Funko swooped in to do what they do best – deliver adorable Pop figures for fans to obsess over.

Indeed, you can bring a little piece of the Hundred Acre Wood home with Funko Pops based on the versions of Winnie-the-Pooh, Eeyore, and Tigger featured in the film – all of which are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for August. A flocked (fuzzy) version of Winnie-the-Pooh will be available right here as a BoxLunch exclusive sometime in the coming days / weeks, so keep a lookout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, we’re missing a few important characters here – most notably Piglet and Ewan McGregor’s Christopher Robin – but Funko rarely, if ever, puts out a whole collection at once. Odds are we’ll see a second wave featuring these characters soon.

If you haven’t kept tabs on Christopher Robin, you can check out the latest trailer right here and read the official synopsis below.

In the heartwarming live action adventure ‘Disney’s Christopher Robin,’ the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter, and he has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, a spark is rekindled, and he is reminded of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing could be considered something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.