Disney Confirms Disney+ Won’t Host R-Rated Content

Disney+ will not host R-rated content, a representative for the streaming service confirmed at Disney's bi-annual D23 Expo over the weekend.

According to entertainment writer Eric Vespe on Twitter, the representative said Disney+ "will all be PG-13 or softer." Asked if Disney's newly acquired library of "harder edge" Fox content would be made available on Hulu, where Disney owns a majority stake, the rep called that a "good assumption," Vespe wrote.

It was learned over the weekend Disney pulled the plug on Book of Enchantment, an original Disney+ series inspired by Disney's line of Villains-branded books centered around iconic Disney foes like Maleficent and Ursula. According to Deadline, who broke the news, executives balked when it became obvious the series was "going into a darker direction than anticipated."

The dark tone clashed with the overall family-friendly aim of Disney+, which comes with an option for customers to engage a kids-only version. It's why Marvel Studios' Moon Knight series — also unveiled by Disney over the D23 weekend — is anticipated to be more in line with the studios' theatrical fare over the more adult-oriented Daredevil or The Punisher, shows backed by Marvel Television that originally aired on Netflix.

Original series coming to Disney+ include multiple Marvel offerings overseen by Kevin Feige — including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and the animated What If...? — as well as the live-action High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, the animated Monsters at Work, inspired by Pixar's Monsters, Inc., a revival of Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire, a new unscripted series starring the Muppets, the first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, and more.

In addition to original movies like a live-action Lady and the Tramp and holiday movie Noelle starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, Disney+ will also be the exclusive streaming home for 2019 Disney blockbusters Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.

Disney+ launches November 12 priced at $6.99 per month.