Disney's Disenchanted Posters Reveal the Main Characters

Disney's Disenchanted (the sequel to the 2007 hit film Enchanted) has released a new set of character posters that highlight the main characters of the film. That list includes Amy Adams as Giselle Philip; Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe; Patrick Dempsey as Robert Phillip; James Marsden as King Edward; Indina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine; Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen; Jayma Mays as Ruby; and lovable Pip the Chipmiunk, who is voiced by Griffin Newman.

Take a look at the new gallery of Disenchanted character posters, below:

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

(Photo: Disney)

Disenchanted brings back stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Joining in for the sequel are Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino. The film is directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss, and Richard LaGravenese, Disenchanted is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers. The sequel will once again feature songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on Enchanted earned three Academy Award nominations. Menken will also score the film.

"We also have great additions to the cast. We have Maya Rudolph. She plays the 'baddie,' so we get to have a lot of fun together," Amy Adams told Jimmy Fallon recently. "There's a lot more singing and a lot more dancing which was humbling," she confessed. "The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I'm not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

It has been more than ten years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Disenchanted will stream on Disney+ starting on November 18th, just in time for Thanksgiving.