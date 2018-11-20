The Disney ‘Fantasia’ Sorcerer Mickey Movie Moments Funko Pop Arrives Tonight

Disney’s Mickey Mouse celebrated his 90th birthday yesterday, November 18th, marking the date that the short film Steamboat Willie premiered at New York’s Colony Theater in 1928. The festivities for the celebration include a partnership with BoxLunch on a Fantasia collection that includes “exclusive apparel, accessories, home goods and collectibles featuring iconic characters such as Sorcerer Mickey and memorable scenes from the classic animated film.”

You can shop the entire Fantasia collection right here, but if you want to add the Fantasia Sorcerer Mickey Movie Moments Funko Pop to your collection, you’ll have to wait until tonight, November 19th – 20th at 9:30 pm PST / 12:30 am EST. UPDATE: This time appears to have been an error. Our apologies! It should arrive tonight, November 20th – 21st at 9:30 pm PST / 12:30 am EST.We’re told that it will launch online “shortly after” that time. When it does arrive, you should be able to find it via BoxLunch’s Funko page and as part of the Fantasia collection above for $32.90. This release follows Funko’s 90th anniversary Mickey Mouse Pop figure collection, which is available to order here.

The Sorcerer Mickey Movie Moments Funko Pop figure will be a BoxLunch exclusive until the end of the year before arriving at other retailers in early 2019. If you can grab one tonight, you’ll be among the first to have one. As for the rest of the Disney Fantasia x BoxLunch collection, the official breakdown is available below.

Petunia Pickle Bottom: Premium diaper bag brand Petunia Pickle Bottom designs a Fantasia colorway of the Boxy Backpack exclusively for BoxLunch; the limited edition style launches November 9 at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com

Funko: The Funko Pop! Movie Moments Sorcerer Mickey Vinyl Figure Set debuts at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com on November 27 before arriving at other retailers in early 2019 while the Funko Pop! Sorcerer Mickey Keychain releases in early December at BoxLunch and sister brand Hot Topic as a shared exclusive style

New Era: BoxLunch teams up with New Era to release two limited edition styles exclusively at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com, including a premium satin fitted cap and stylish dad cap featuring Sorcerer Mickey

Her Universe: Fandom fashion and lifestyle brand Her Universe introduces Fantasia styles at BoxLunch including exclusive graphic tees and a men’s button-up styled in an all-over Sorcerer Mickey pattern

Loungefly: contemporary accessory brand Loungefly offers an extensive line-up of exclusive items for BoxLunch, including Fantasia bags, wallets and pins

