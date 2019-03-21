Disney & Fox Merger Might Result in 4,000 Lost Jobs

The Disney/Fox merger finally happened this week and while many fans are eager to find out the fate of properties like X-Men, the folks working for the corporations have another big concern: the fate of their jobs. According to a recent report from Variety, employees are “grappling” with the transition. Variety asks the question, “What kind of boss will Disney be?,” and says that employees at 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, National Geographic Partners, and FX Networks are all wondering the same. Apparently, this merger is expected to lead to about 4,000 lost jobs.

“There are rumors that some employees will be asked to stay on for a transitional period while others will be given severance packages almost immediately. Employees who are staying on expect to be told who they will report to by Thursday,” Variety explains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney CEO, Bob Iger, issued a note which seems to hint at the firings that lie ahead.

“Our integration process will be an evolution, with some businesses impacted more than others,” Iger wrote. “We’ve made many critical decisions already, but some areas still require further evaluation. We may not have answers to all of your questions at this moment but we understand how vital information is, and we’re committed to moving as quickly as possible to provide clarity regarding how your role may be impacted.”

Variety adds that Iger has visited Fox’s offices for meetings in the time leading up to the merger, but he was not seen on the lot on Wednesday after it was finalized.

Before the sale was complete, Fox staffers received a note from Rupert Murdoch, thanking the employees for their role in the studio’s history.

“For decades we have been a catalyst for change, driven by an aversion to complacency, a sense of curiosity about the world and an abiding embrace of bold ideas,” Murdoch wrote. “Together, over decades we have charted new territories, served customers across continents and shaped a bright future for our businesses.”

Lachlan Murdoch is expected to host a town hall for Fox Corp. employees today. Other upcoming important dates include plans for a Fox Corp. investor conference on May 9th, and an investor presentation by Disney on April 11th which is expected to detail the post-merger agenda for launching Disney+, the highly-anticipated new streaming service.

What are your thoughts on the merger and the potential loss of jobs? Tell us in the comments.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!