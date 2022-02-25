Disney’s Haunted Mansion Gets A Release Date

Disney has a Haunted Mansion reboot movie coming and it just got a release date. On March 10th of 2023, audiences will be in for a scare with Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson. As the months have passed since the announcement of the film, more stars keep getting added to this stacked cast. In addition to Wilson and Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are also along for the ride. Making big movies about iconic Disneyland and Walt Disney World attractions is not exactly a new position for the company. But, the success of Jungle Cruise might have shown them a path forward. Casting numerous likable stars and delivering fun adventure is all that moviegoers want. If that weren’t enough, Danny DeVito will also be starring in the movie too.

You can probably expect this movie to flip some of the established horror tropes on their heads. (Also worth noting, it might not get as scary as things could have gotten.) Plot details and specific characters have been hard to come by at this stage. Justin Simien of Bad Hair and Dear White People is directing. Katie Dippold wrote the script. On the production side, Dan Lin and Jonathan Elrich are helping bring the reboot to life.

If you’re craving some more Haunted Mansion content, Disney+ has the Muppet version ready and waiting for you. Check out their description down below:

“The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the “Muppets Haunted Mansion” includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience. This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, “Rest In Peace,” “Life Hereafter” and “Tie The Knot Tango”, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.”

Here’s how Disney describes the ride the movie is based on: “The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!”

