Danny DeVito Joins Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson in Disney’s Haunted Mansion Reboot

Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion reboot movie gets more exciting with every bit of casting news that comes out of the Atlanta production. Lakeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are starring in the new film about the iconic Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction, and they’re joined by the likes of Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson. The exceptional cast got even more impressive on Monday with the addition of the one and only Danny DeVito.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, DeVito has landed the role of a “smug professor” in the new Haunted Mansion project. There’s no telling if DeVito’s professor is one of the ghosts haunting said mansion or not. Plot details and specific character identities are being kept under wraps at this time.

Haddish and Stanfield are playing the main couple in Haunted Mansion, who move to the titular building and encounter some grim grinning ghosts. The film is being directed by Bad Hair and Dear White People filmmaker Justin Simien. Katie Dippold is penning the script for the adaptation of The Haunted Mansion, while Aladdin‘s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich produce.

The original Haunted Mansion attraction first opened in 1969 and has remained one of the most popular attractions at any of the Disney Parks. However, despite its popularity, The Haunted Mansion has yet to translate into a successful film franchise. A 2003 adaptation starring Eddie Murphy never landed with audiences, while an adaption of another Disney ride, Pirates of the Caribbean, became an international phenomenon that same year.

Disney knows that there is money to be found in movies based on the company’s iconic theme park rides. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was an absolute juggernaut for Walt Disney Studios over the course of its five-film run, and there are plenty of reports about reboots and sequels as the studio looks to find ways to keep it going. Jungle Cruise just debuted earlier this summer, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt starring as its lead adventurers. The film earned over $106 million at the domestic box office despite being available to purchase on Disney+.

Disney has yet to set a premiere date for Haunted Mansion.

