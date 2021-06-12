Disney Celebrates The 90s With Hercules, The Lion King, And Toy Story

Disney is throwing it back to the 1990s with their Disney Decades hashtag on Twitter. They’re celebrating the likes of Hercules, The Lion King, and Toy Story all week. It’s been a major theme of the last year and change to see the nostalgia for that decade and the early aughts to come roaring back. Only bolstering this movement is the live-action remake of The Lion King, and the revival of a live-action Cruella De Vil. Millennials have been astounded by how quickly a lot of the things they loved as children have been retrofitted for a new generation. That isn’t to say that this is a terrible thing. A whole bunch of younger viewers are getting some pretty sturdy stories. But, it is a cruel reminder that the decade is firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Ready for a throwback? All week long, we’re shining a spotlight on all that and a bag of chips from the 1990s! #DisneyDecades pic.twitter.com/3z5ZylDRZ1 — Disney (@Disney) June 7, 2021

The Russo Brothers are actually doing a version of Hercules for Disney. They talked to Collider about the project last year. Don’t expect a one-to-one copy.

"I think you always have to bring something new to the table because from our perspective as storytellers, it's not compelling for us to do a literal translation. We've already done that with our Marvel films," Anthony said. "We don't do literal translations of the comics because we feel like if you want that story you can go read that story. We're going to give you a different story. I think we'll do something that's in the vein of the original and inspired by it, but we also bring some new elements to the table."

