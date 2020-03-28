Fans of The Lion King Are Thirsting Over an Artist’s Humanlike Versions of the Animated Characters
Last year, Jon Favreau's remake of the classic Disney animated film, The Lion King, hit theaters and was one of the many successful Disney movies to earn over $1 billion at the box office. The film is now available to watch on Disney+ as a new generation experiences the retelling of this classic story. Of course, the animated version (which is also available on Disney+) is still the fan favorite, and people continue to pay homage to the 1994 classic on social media in various ways. Recently, an artist named Marco Bernard decided to take the beloved animated animals and make them more humanlike. The images quickly swept Twitter, and folks are having some conflicted thirty feelings about the art.
"We can guarantee you've never seen The Lion King characters like this before…," POPSUGAR shared. "Putting 'sexy' and 'The Lion King' in the same sentence may feel somewhat sacrilegious, but one artist has made it feel so, so right. Los Angeles-based freelance illustrator Marco Bernard has garnered quite a bit of buzz lately for giving the animals from the Disney film a humanlike makeover, transforming them from four-legged creatures to fashionably clothed characters. Spoiler alert: Mufasa looks real good," they wrote in their article, which you can read in the tweet below:
We can guarantee you've never seen The Lion King characters like this before . . . 👀 https://t.co/wLd1L6FDTg— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) March 26, 2020
Here's more from the artist:
Droppin these off 👨🏾💻 #pridelands pic.twitter.com/C8IAHg58Np— ig: @MastermindsConnect ✍🏾🇭🇹 (@marcobernardart) March 27, 2020
The posts caught a lot of people's attention as folks started tweeting their thirsty feelings about the cartoon animals from their childhood. From a muscley Mufasa to a sultry Scar, these reimaginings are definitely making people feel some intense feels. You can check out some of the best tweets below:
Would Watch
prevnext
Pridelands coming soon to Disney Plus and Netflix 😂 pic.twitter.com/V5UKRbc90H— ig: @MastermindsConnect ✍🏾🇭🇹 (@marcobernardart) March 23, 2020
Zaddy
prevnext
WHOM THE FUCK GOT MY MANS MUFASA OUT HERE LOOKIN THICKK LIKE THIS????? pic.twitter.com/Sgp2GU72Na— suck on my balls (@biscuithead98) March 25, 2020
A Step Too Far
prevnext
YOU MADE RAFIKI HOT HOW DARE YOU!? pic.twitter.com/M85nqH7PF4— Brian (@Ixbran) March 24, 2020
Blame the Quarantine
prevnext
This quarantine seems to be hitting us all hard pic.twitter.com/VdyENUWLh6— Corona Scott King 🧛🏿♂️ (@israelizreal) March 21, 2020
The Harsh Truth
prevnext
If i already didn't have a weird attraction to cartoon lions i do now pic.twitter.com/vlHgaM6Qs7— Sarah “Diddles”Bloomer🌹☕️🎨 (@sarahbloomer) March 23, 2020
Now We Can't Unsee It
prevnext
Scar is dressed like Loki in Thor: Ragnarok and I can’t unsee it.— The Sad Seed (@TheSadSeed) March 27, 2020
People Are Forever Changed
prevnext
uh oh guess I'm a furry now— Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) March 27, 2020
A Hero
prevnext
Sarabi with them thick thighs saving lives!— Mayowa the socially distant Scientist (@MayoArtAde) March 27, 2020
We Want More
2comments
You’re out of control I’m begging you, NEVER STOP! 😂 pic.twitter.com/4v4IH4DcUj— It don’t MATTER what my name is! (@lbrass3) March 27, 2020
What do you think of Marco Bernard's art? Tell us in the comments. To see more, you can follow Bernard on Instagram here and Twitter here.
Both versions of The Lion King are available to stream on Disney+. Good luck watching without thinking of these thirst traps!prev