Disney ‘Hocus Pocus’ Funko Pops Are Ready For Halloween

Disney’s Hocus Pocus celebrates its 25th anniversary on July 16th, and Funko is marking the occasion with the Sanderson Sisters Pop figures that fans have wanted for ages now. This moment is so glorious it makes me sick!

Yes, we know you’re excited, but take a few deep breaths and pay close attention. The only place you can order the Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson Funko Pops (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy respectively) is right here at Spirit Halloween. That’s appropriate, because Hocus Pocus is definitely a Halloween movie and very much not the kind of movie that you release in the middle of the summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grab these Pops while you can because they are going to be ridiculously popular. The figures are expected to ship in September. Keep in mind that Spirit Halloween is currently running a 13% off promotion when you use the code FRIDAY at checkout. This may apply to the Funko Pops and the items mentioned below.

On a related note, the line of official Hocus Pocus shirts, costumes, jewelry, and accessories that were released last year are also fully stocked at Spirit Halloween right now. October will be here before you know it, so there’s no time like the present to get your costume sorted.

All of the shirts in the collection are fantastic, but you can also get Mary, Winifred and Sarah Sanderson choker necklaces and hair bows, Amuck! Amuck! earrings, Hocus Pocus socks, and a spooky fit-and-flare dress. There are even accessories like coffee mugs, fleece blankets, and keychains.

If you are unfamiliar with this cult classic for some strange reason, the synopsis for Hocus Pocus is available below.

After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz) explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend, Allison (Vinessa Shaw). After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t Nerdist]