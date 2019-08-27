Save 20% on Disney’s Hocus Pocus Movie Moment Funko Pop

If you haven’t picked up the Spirit Halloween exclusive Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters Movie Moment Funko Pop yet, now is the time to make it happen. You can save 20% on it when you use the code OPENBF19 at checkout until the clock strikes midnight on August 31st (or while supplies last). Grab one here while you can.

Note that the code is good on ANY single Spirit Halloween item, so you could use it on a Hocus Pocus costume or accessory if you prefer. It seems like everything Spirit Halloween sells is eligible – even their super expensive animatronics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking of Funko Pop figures based on beloved Disney classics, you can tell we’re getting close to Halloween because Funko is getting into The Nightmare Before Christmas mode. Earlier this month it was the Hot Topic exclusive Diamond Collection Dapper Jack Skellington Pop figure, which is still available to order right here if you hurry. More recently, Hot Topic’s sister site BoxLunch got an exclusive of their own, and it’s one of the best figures in the entire NBX lineup.

Funko’s Movie Moments Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington in Fountain GITD Pop figure is available to order right here with a 20% discount for a limited time. As you can see, it features Jack perched on the fountain in the center of Halloween Town, and the green slime glows in the dark.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.