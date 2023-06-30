Disney Indiana Jones Prop Replicas Include the Golden Idol, Holy Grail, and Crystal Skull

Only time will tell if Indiana Jones 5 delivers "everything I think that everybody wants", but if what you want is prop replicas from the good films in the franchise then today is your lucky day. Disney has released replicas of Indy's jacket, the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol (aka the Golden Idol) that Indy nabbed from the temple in Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the Holy Grail from The Last Crusade. They also launched pre-orders for a crystal skull replica from The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull if you are willing to spend $250 on a reminder of a film that many Indiana Jones fans would like to forget. You can order all of these items here at shopDisney for prices ranging from $49.99 to $399.99.

Speaking of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film hit theaters in 1981 – 41 years ago this month to be precise. To celebrate last year's milestone, the first four films in the franchise were compiled into a 4K Ultra HD / Digital box set. You can order the standard collection here on Amazon and here at Best Buy. That Best Buy link also includes their exclusive SteelBook edition which is priced at $99.99.

Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by Logan's James Mangold, and will also star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold shared in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford explained in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.