Indiana Jones 5 Adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge, John Williams Returning to Score

As productions around the world continue to move forward following delays due to the pandemic, Lucasfilm has confirmed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined the cast of the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 in an undisclosed role. Adding even more excitement to the upcoming endeavor is that John Williams is confirmed to be returning to score the film, having served as the composer on all previous installments of the trilogy. Harrison Ford is set to reprise his role of the iconic archaeologist, with James Mangold serving as director on the new outing. Indiana Jones 5 is currently slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers on the new film.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” Mangold shared in a statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Details about the actual adventure are unknown, though a tweet from Mangold previously teased that the film could unfold in the '60s.

"The Velvet Underground are f-cking great. That's it. That's my tweet," Mangold shared on Twitter. "(Note -- I'm mentally living in 60's NYC right now cause that's where all the movies I'm working on take place.)"

Despite the previous film offering teases that Indiana Jones could be hanging up his fedora, one thing fans shouldn't ever count on is a different performer taking on the mantle of Indiana Jones.

"We are working on the script,” producer Frank Marshall shared with Den of Geek last month. “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim [Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.”

Stay tuned for details on Indiana Jones 5 before it hits theaters on July 29, 2022.

