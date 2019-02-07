Disney Partners With Mondo for New Line of Collectibles

One of the most celebrated collectible companies in the industry is teaming up with the biggest studio around. Mondo and Disney are now working together, a move which is sure to bring in some serious money.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mondo and Disney announced the partnership on Thursday, along with the first few items that will be made available through the two companies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The license will launch with two Mickey Mouse pins, which will start a series of monthly Disney Pins going forward. Mondo will also release two tiki mugs from the Mondo Tee-Ki line. One of which depicts Sorcerer Mickey from Fantasia, the other is Scrooge McDuck. Future Disney tiki mugs reportedly include characters from The Lion King and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

You can take a look at the first pins and tiki mugs in the photos below!

“Imagination is often associated with Disney, and rightfully so. Through their films, animated classics, and characters, Disney’s pantheon has inspired generations, old and young, to dream big,” Mondo creative director for toys/collectibles Brock Otterbacher said in a statement. “For us here at Mondo, it’s no different. We’ve all had our imagination stirred by Disney in one form or another in the work we do — whether it’s to design better, dig deeper for inspiration, or just add more heart. With this in mind, we couldn’t be more proud of what we’re bringing to both Disney and Mondo fans alike. From our pins and tiki mugs, as well as other fun items down the line, we’re taking our queue from Walt himself — ‘If you can dream it, you can do it.’”

Disney is the latest in a long ling of companies and studios to partner with Mondo, joining the likes of DC, HBO, Paramount Pictures, Sony, Warner Bros., and others.