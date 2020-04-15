Disney Announces Massive Digital Movie Flash Sale

It’s about to get a whole lot easier to expand your digital movie library, thanks to a massive sale from Disney. Beginning this week, Disney is running a slew of different promotions as a part of one on-going flash sale, making many of its popular movies available to purchase for $4.99. The sale sees movies broken up into different genre and theme categories, with each group getting its own sale period.

The entire sale kicked off on April 14th with a category called “Feel Good Movies”. The films in the category include the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman, two of the biggest musical hits in recent memory. Both of those films are currently on sale for $4.99 on various digital platforms, but the sale will only remain until April 20th.

The other flash sale categories include Disney Princesses, Star Wars, Action Movies, Family Fun, and more. Remember, while most of these movies will be on sale for $4.99, Disney simply says that’s the price they will start at. So when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker goes on sale digitally on May 4th, don’t expect it to cost just five bucks.

A lot of Disney’s original films are already streaming on Disney+, so some folks may not want to shell out to purchase them, even if they’re only $5. But this sale also includes a lot of titles not available on the streaming service, like Die Hard, The Sandlot, The Mighty Ducks, Fight Club, Tombstone, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

You can take a look at the full list of the upcoming flash sales below, including the dates when they will be live and the movies that will be available.

Feel Good Movies – April 14-20

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Greatest Showman

Napoleon Dynamite

The Devil Wears Prada

There’s Something About Mary

Never Been Kissed

Pretty Woman

The Proposal (2009)

The Sound of Music

Under the Tuscan Sun

27 Dresses

Little Miss Sunshine

The Joy Luck Club

An Affair to Remember

Beaches

Earth Day with Disneynature – April 21-27

African Cats

Bears

Born In China

Chimpanzee

Earth

Expedition China

Ghost of the Mountains

Monkey Kingdom

Oceans

Wings of Life

Famil Fun Flicks – April 21-27

Ferdinand

Alvin and the Chipmunks

The Book of Life

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Night at the Museum

Ice Age

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Peanuts Movie

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Thumbelina

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Robots

Marley & Me

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Epic

Star Wars Day – May 4

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle

Game Changers – May 5-11

Battle of the Sexes

Bend It Like Beckham

Goal! The Dream Begins

Dodgeball

Stick It

Eddie the Eagle

Rookie of the Year

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

Free Solo

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Whip It

Just Wright

Drumline

Fever Pitch

Ford v Ferrari

Remember the Titans

Invincible

Glory Road

The Mighty Ducks

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

McFarland USA

Miracle (2004)

The Rookie

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Action Movies – May 12-18

Armageddon

The A-Team

Con Air

Die Hard

Enemy of the State

Fight Club

Gone in 60 Seconds

Speed

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Man on Fire

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Pearl Harbor

Real Steel

Red Sparrow

Tombstone

Princess Collection – May 19-25

Aladdin (1992)

The Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Brave

Cinderella (1950)

The Little Mermaid

Moana

Pocahontas

The Princess and the Frog

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tangled