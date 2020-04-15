Disney Announces Massive Digital Movie Flash Sale

It’s about to get a whole lot easier to expand your digital movie library, thanks to a massive sale from Disney. Beginning this week, Disney is running a slew of different promotions as a part of one on-going flash sale, making many of its popular movies available to purchase for $4.99. The sale sees movies broken up into different genre and theme categories, with each group getting its own sale period.
The entire sale kicked off on April 14th with a category called “Feel Good Movies”. The films in the category include the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman, two of the biggest musical hits in recent memory. Both of those films are currently on sale for $4.99 on various digital platforms, but the sale will only remain until April 20th.
The other flash sale categories include Disney Princesses, Star Wars, Action Movies, Family Fun, and more. Remember, while most of these movies will be on sale for $4.99, Disney simply says that’s the price they will start at. So when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker goes on sale digitally on May 4th, don’t expect it to cost just five bucks.
A lot of Disney’s original films are already streaming on Disney+, so some folks may not want to shell out to purchase them, even if they’re only $5. But this sale also includes a lot of titles not available on the streaming service, like Die Hard, The Sandlot, The Mighty Ducks, Fight Club, Tombstone, and Mrs. Doubtfire.
You can take a look at the full list of the upcoming flash sales below, including the dates when they will be live and the movies that will be available.
Feel Good Movies – April 14-20
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Greatest Showman
Napoleon Dynamite
The Devil Wears Prada
There’s Something About Mary
Never Been Kissed
Pretty Woman
The Proposal (2009)
The Sound of Music
Under the Tuscan Sun
27 Dresses
Little Miss Sunshine
The Joy Luck Club
An Affair to Remember
Beaches
Earth Day with Disneynature – April 21-27
African Cats
Bears
Born In China
Chimpanzee
Earth
Expedition China
Ghost of the Mountains
Monkey Kingdom
Oceans
Wings of Life
Famil Fun Flicks – April 21-27
Ferdinand
Alvin and the Chipmunks
The Book of Life
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Night at the Museum
Ice Age
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Peanuts Movie
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Thumbelina
Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)
Robots
Marley & Me
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Epic
Star Wars Day – May 4
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Bundle
Game Changers – May 5-11
Battle of the Sexes
Bend It Like Beckham
Goal! The Dream Begins
Dodgeball
Stick It
Eddie the Eagle
Rookie of the Year
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
Free Solo
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Whip It
Just Wright
Drumline
Fever Pitch
Ford v Ferrari
Remember the Titans
Invincible
Glory Road
The Mighty Ducks
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
McFarland USA
Miracle (2004)
The Rookie
The Greatest Game Ever Played
Action Movies – May 12-18
Armageddon
The A-Team
Con Air
Die Hard
Enemy of the State
Fight Club
Gone in 60 Seconds
Speed
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Man on Fire
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Pearl Harbor
Real Steel
Red Sparrow
Tombstone
Princess Collection – May 19-25
Aladdin (1992)
The Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Brave
Cinderella (1950)
The Little Mermaid
Moana
Pocahontas
The Princess and the Frog
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled