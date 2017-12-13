Netflix Adding Newest ‘Cars’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movies Next Month

Whether you drive a speeding car, or steer a wooden ship, your favorite Disney franchises are making a move to Netflix.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the complete list of titles being added to the service in January, and the new lineup includes two of Disney’s newest hits. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Cars 3 will both be available to stream very soon.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and it continued the story of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as he tried to steal a world-changing artifact from an undead Spanish sailor. This movie also marked the return of Will (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth (Keira Knightly) to the franchise.

Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 is a return to form for the animated series. Rather than expanding on the ridiculous antics of Cars 2, the new film went back to its roots, and followed Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) on a quest to stay relevant in the ever-changing world of racing.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be available to stream on January 2, while Cars 3 will be added to the site on January 31.

Until then, you can check out one of the many Disney movies hosted on Netflix, including Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Zootopia, Finding Dory and The Jungle Book.