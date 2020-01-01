Disney+ Releases 2020 Preview Video

Disney has successfully launched its Disney+ streaming service, quickly amassing a sizable subscriber base; capturing mainstream attention with its original series (Star Wars: The Mandalorian); and now, hyping up both subscribers and new audiences with a preview of what’s coming in 2020! Disney has given us a nice New Year’s Day gift in the form of a new Disney+ 2020 Preview Video, which you can watch above. Some of the highlights of the preview reel include Toy Story 4, the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mandalorian Season 2 and Marvel’s WandaVision – to name a few.

One look at the video and you’ll probably agree: it’s a good time to be a Disney+ subscriber!

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the Disney+ 2020 trailer above, and get the full announcement from Disney, below:

In 2020, Disney+ subscribers can look forward to a diverse line-up of new content including the highly-anticipated return of Hilary Duff in “Lizzie McGuire,” Marvel Studios’ first original series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “WandaVision,” the final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” the Muppets unscripted series “Muppets Now,” original movies “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” “Stargirl,” “The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” and “Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” docuseries “Rogue Trip” and “Becoming,” and season two of hit series “The Mandalorian” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the biggest blockbuster films from Walt Disney Studios including “Aladdin,” “Toy Story 4,” and “The Lion King.” —Disney

In addition to the aforementioned anticipated series, Disney+ will also bring two of the more successful Disney live-action remakes to the service, Aladdin and The Lion King. It’s also not highlighted in the video but some lingering titles that Disney licensed to Netflix (like Star Wars: The Last Jedi) should start making their way back to Disney+, as well.

So far, it seems that Netflix still the undisputed leader in the streaming entertainment market – but if this trailer is any indication, Disney+ is going to come up fast. The Marvel Studios shows are going to be a major boost to snagging new subscribers, and The Mandalorian is arguably the pop-culture hit of the moment. Word of mouth between families is generally that Disney+ is a must-have for those with younger-to-teen kids, so a steady stream of incoming new subscribers seems likely.

All that’s left is the re-subscriptions of people who were so proud to announce that they were canceling Disney+ after The Mandalorian season 1 wrapped. Because you know that’s coming.If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet (or you need to shamefully sign up again), you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.