MCU's Spider-Man Movies Included in New Disney+ Ad

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's no streaming service quite like Disney+. The year-old streamer is home to nearly the entire franchise, and will be releasing exclusive MCU TV shows in the near future. However, there are still two MCU films missing from the streamer's lineup, making the connected franchise feel a bit incomplete. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home both take place within the MCU, but they were distributed and co-produced by Sony, meaning that their streaming rights are different than the rest of their MCU counterparts. It seems as though there's a chance that could be changing soon.

A new ad for Disney+ in Latin America has been released online, and it includes brief images from both Spider-Man films amongst footage from the rest of the Disney-owned properties. There's a glimpse of Spider-Man in Far From Home, as well as Iron Man in Homecoming.

Of course, this makes it feel like the Spider-Man films are coming to Disney+, at least in some markets. It would make sense, given that the rest of the franchise is available on the streamer. It's also worth mentioning that Sony, unlike the rest of the major studios, doesn't have a dedicated streaming service of its own.

Then again, this could just be an editing mistake, and we're all looking to deeply into it. This has happened once before in the past, when a different Disney+ ad contained footage from a Spider-Man film.

Time will tell what happens to the Spider-Man films in the future, particularly to the two movies that are a part of the MCU. Adding them to Disney+ would make a lot of sense for all parties involved, but it will likely cost Disney quite a bit of money to get it done. Sony would like to have the big payday from a deal, while Disney would certainly benefit from having Spider-Man as a selling point for its streaming service.

At this time, unfortunately, we don't have any official confirmation as to what will happen with Disney and the Spider-Man streaming rights.

Would you like to see Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!