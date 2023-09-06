Dashing Through the Snow, the new Christmas comedy coming to Disney+, will have you laughing all the way. Tim Story — the director of 2005's Fantastic Four and the comedies Barbershop, Ride Along, and The Blackening — takes the reins of the Disney+ Original movie saddling Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (the Fast and the Furious saga) with Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends 2). The streamer on Wednesday unwrapped the first look at Dashing Through the Snow, which hits Disney+ on November 17th.

Produced by Will Packer (Almost Christmas, Girls Trip, What Men Want), Dashing Through the Snow tells the story of Eddie (Ludacris), a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye), he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician (Oscar Nuñez) but meets a man (Howery) who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas.

Ludacris and Howery "gave each other the space and the support to give some really great performances," Story told EW. "There's a percentage of [the film] that's whimsical… and then there's a percentage of it that's very accessible and down-to-earth and grounded. And I think they found such a great combination of that… the way they kind of juxtaposed one another on screen. I got very lucky that they both were willing and able to do it."

Story cited the influence of such seminal holiday classics as Elf, Home Alone, and The Santa Clause, but named 1947's Miracle on 34th Street — about a department store Santa who spreads the joy of Christmas by making a cynical little girl believe in Santa Claus — as the greatest inspiration on Dashing Through the Snow.

"One of the things that made me wanna do this movie is, one of my favorite Christmas movies was Miracle on 34th Street," Story said. "And this had that spirit to it. And that's what's fun about it."

Dashing Through the Snow is streaming November 17th on Disney+.