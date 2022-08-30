Disney+ Movie Casts Ludacris and Teyonah Parris in Christmas Comedy

Disney+ subscribers will be laughing all the way with the upcoming Christmas comedy Dashing Through the Snow. Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (the Fast & Furious franchise), Lil Rel Howery (Disney's Free Guy), and Teyonah Parris, who made her Disney+ debut in the Marvel Studios Original series WandaVision, are among the cast of the Disney+ Original movie. Tim Story (Barbershop, 2005's Fantastic Four, Tom & Jerry) is directing the straight-to-streaming movie, which is now filming in Atlanta, Georgia, for a holiday 2023 premiere on Disney+. Deadline first reported the news.

Reads the synopsis: "Dashing Through the Snow tells the story of a divorced social worker for the Atlanta police department who despises Christmas due to a painful childhood memory. When sent on a call while spending Christmas Eve with his daughter, he inadvertently evokes the wrath of a local politician but meets a man who helps him understand the joy and magic of Christmas."

Bridges, Howery, and Parris lead a cast that includes Oscar Nunez (The Office, The Lost City), Mary Lynn Rajskub (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Tomorrow War), Ravi Patel (American Housewife, Wonder Woman 1984), Marcus Lewis (Necessary Roughness, The Walking Dead), and Madison Skye Validum (Ivy+Bean).

Dashing Through the Snow reunites Bridges with his Luda Can't Cook producer Will Packer (This Christmas, Girls Trip) through his Will Packer Productions, with John Jacobs (Family Guy, Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua) via his Smart Entertainment. Story, whose latest film is the live-action/animated Tom & Jerry for Warner Bros., is executive producing alongside Johanna Byer (The Last Train to New York), Ross Fanger (Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Marvel's Iron Man), and Zac Unterman (The Boy Next Door).

Con Air and High Fidelity screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, whose recent credits include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Venom, and Jumanji: The Next Level for Sony, wrote the script.

Dashing Through the Snow will join a lineup of Disney+ Original movies that includes the Christmas-themed Noelle, the Cheaper by the Dozen reboot, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the upcoming live-action Pinocchio re-imagining, Hocus Pocus 2, and the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted.

