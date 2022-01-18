Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in February 2022

The first month of 2022 has already been a strong one for Disney+, kicking off with several new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, the arrival of Eternals, and the trailer for the highly-anticipated . The service is hoping to keep up the momentum next month, with a few more big title debuts and exciting arrivals. On Tuesday, Disney+ revealed the full list of everything coming to its lineup in February 2022.

The Book of Boba Fett, the latest live-action Star Wars series, will continue its run in February, releasing the final two episodes of its season on the first two Wednesdays of the month. The finale will be released alongside a new edition of Marvel Studios Assembled, breaking down the making of Hawkeye. One week later, Assembled will return with a behind-the-scenes look at Eternals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big day for Disney+ next month is February 23rd. Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy will be added to the service on that day, as will the premiere of the new Proud Family series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

You can take a look at the full list of February 2022 Disney+ arrivals below!

February 2

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

The Book of Boba Fett – Chapter 6

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

February 4

Never Been Kissed

Torn

Snow Dogs

February 9

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 6 episodes)

The Book of Boba Fett – Finale

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye

ASSEMBLED is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film, and the Hawkeye series. ASSEMBLED is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

February 16

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals

An in-depth look at the making of Eternals that takes viewers behind-the-scenes with on-set footage, conversations with stars and filmmakers, and more. See how Eternals came to life in this fascinating, exclusive examination of the production.

February 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse – Premiere

The wonder of the winter season takes Mickey Mouse and his friends on a journey through three magical stories.

February 23

Free Guy

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 1 “New Kids on the Block”

A continuation of the acclaimed series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.

February 25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!