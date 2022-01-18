A new Marvel hero rises in the first full trailer for Moon Knight, the Marvel Studios original series launching this spring on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the globetrotting action-adventure series set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero’s multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods. Under the first full moon of 2022, Marvel called on the power of the Egyptian Moon god Khonshu to reveal a lunar look at Moon Knight during the NFL playoffs.

The new trailer aired on ESPN shows Isaac’s action hero and Ethan Hawke’s enigmatic bad guy, both making their Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts when Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) and duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (V/H/S: Viral, Synchronic) direct the six-episode series from producer Kevin Feige (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney+’s Hawkeye) and head writer Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy, television’s The Exorcist). Part of Phase 4 of the MCU, Moon Knight also stars May Calamawy (Djinn, Ramy) in an undisclosed role.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights,” Feige previously told Emmy Magazine of the costumed vigilante revived by Khonshu as a crescent crusader. “The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program.”

Last January, Marvel Studios expanded its cinematic universe onto the small screen with its first batch of original television series: Avengers spinoffs WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye. The spring premiere of Moon Knight launches the next phase of Marvel Studios television as part of a schedule that includes upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion.

Marvel’s Moon Knight premieres March 30 exclusively on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.