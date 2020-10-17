Disney+ Halloween Episodes and Movies Streaming Guide 2020

Disney Channel Halloween Episodes A.N.T. Farm S1:E14 - Mutant Farm Big City Greens S1:E15 - Blood Moon Part 1 / Blood Moon Part 2 Boy Meets World S1:E6 - Boys II Mensa Boy Meets World S2:E6 - Who’s Afraid of Cory Wolf? Boy Meets World S5:E5 - The Witches of Pennbrook Boy Meets World S5:E17 - And Then There Was Shawn Disney K.C. Undercover S1:E24 - All Howls Eve DuckTales S1:E10 - Terror of the Terra-firmians! Even Stevens S2:E13 - A Very Scary Story Girl Meets World S1:E11 - Girl Meets World: Of Terror Good Luck Charlie S2:E25 - Scary Had a Little Lamb Gravity Falls S1:E12 - Summerween Hannah Montana S1:E17 - Torn Between Two Hannahs Jessie S2:E1 - The Whining Kim Possible S1:E14 - October 31st Lab Rats S1:E17 - Night of the Living Virus Lizzie McGuire S1:E24 - Night of The Day of the Dead Phil of the Future S1:E15 - Halloween Phineas and Ferb S4:E18 - Terrifiying Tri-State Trilogy of Terror Raven’s Home S2:E16 - Switch-or-Treat Shake It Up S3:E25 - Haunt It Up Sonny With a Chance S2:E18 - A So Random Halloween Special So Weird S2:E7 - Boo Star vs. the Forces of Evil S2:E11 - Hungry Larry / Spider With a Top Hat Tangled: The Series S1:13 - The Wrath of Ruthless Ruth That's So Raven S2:E2 - Don't Have a Cow The Proud Family S2:E2 - A Hero for Halloween The Suite Life of Zack and Cody S1:E19 - The Ghost in Suite 613 Ultimate Spider-Man S3:E10 - Halloween Night at the Museum Wizards of Waverly Place S3:E2 - Halloween prevnext

Disney Junior Halloween Episodes Doc McStuffins S1:E23 - Boo-Hoo to You / It's Glow Time Doc McStuffins S2:E25 - Mirror, Mirror on My Penguin / Hide and Eek! Doc McStuffins S3:E11 - Hallie Halloween / Don't Fence Me In Fancy Nancy S1:E11 - Fancy Nancy's Fancy Halloween Costume Party! Henry Hugglemonster S1:E20 - The Halloween Scramble / Scout's Night Out Henry Hugglemonster S2:E15 - Huggleween Moon Imagination Movers S2:E26 - A Monster Problem Imagination Movers S3:E9 - Haunted Halloween Jake and the Never Land Pirates S1:E22 - Night of the Golden Pumpkin Jake and the Never Land Pirates S2:E15 - Tricks, Treats and Treasure! Jake and the Never Land Pirates S3:E19 - Pirate Ghost Story/Queen Izzy-bella Jake and the Never Land Pirates S4: E6 - Phantoms of Never-Nether Land / Magical Mayhem Jake and the Never Land Pirates S4:E2 - Escape from Ghost Island / The Island of Doctor Undergear Mickey Mouse Clubhouse S1:E17 - Mickey's Treat Mickey Mouse Clubhouse S5:E27 and S5:E28 - Mickey's Monster Musical Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers S1:E20 - The Haunted Hot Rod Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers S2:E11 - Goof Mansion / A Doozy Night of Mystery Miles From Tomorrowland S1:E23 - Ghost Moon / Stormy Night in a Dark Nebula Muppet Babies S1:E15 - Happy Hallowocka / The Teeth-Chattering Tale of the Haunted Pancakes Puppy Dog Pals S1:E17 - Return to the Pumpkin Patch/Haunted Howl-oween Sheriff Callie's Wild West S2:E17 - The Great Halloween Robbery / the Ghost of the Scary Prairie The Lion Guard S1:E21 - Beware the Zimwi Vampirina S1:E24 - Hauntleyween / Frankenflower

America's Funniest Home Videos Halloween Episodes S13:E5 - Scared Silly, Trick or Treat, and a Home Wrecking Rodent S15:E6 - Tricks & Treats, Costume Party, and Baby Monsters S16:E4 - Halloween Classics, Magic Mishaps, and Spiders S17:E5 - Halloweenies and Creepy Crawlies S18:E4 - Halloween, Instant Karma, and Scared Stupid S23:E4 - Halloweenies 2012 and Second Guy Bites It

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror S2:E3 - Treehouse of Horror S3:E6 - Treehouse of Horror II S4:E5 - Treehouse of Horror III S5:E5 - Treehouse of Horror IV S6:E6 - Treehouse of Horror V S7:E6 - Treehouse of Horror VI S8:E1 - Treehouse of Horror VII S9:E5 - Treehouse of Horror VIII S10:E4 - Treehouse of Horror IX S11:E4 - Treehouse of Horror X S12:E1 - Treehouse of Horror XI S13:E1 - Treehouse of Horror XII S14:E1 - Treehouse of Horror XIII S15:E1 - Treehouse of Horror XIV S16:E1 - Treehouse of Horror XV S17:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XVI S18:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XVII S19:E5 - Treehouse of Horror XVIII S20:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XIX S21:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XX S22:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XXI S23:E3 - Treehouse of Horror XXII S24:E2 - Treehouse of Horror XXIII S25:E2 - Treehouse of Horror XXIV S26:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XXV S27:E5 - Treehouse of Horror XXVI S28:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XXVII S29:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XXVIII S30:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XXIX S31:E4 - Treehouse of Horror XXX

Shorts and Specials Captain Sparky vs the Flying Saucers (2012) - Victor and his beloved dog Sparky watch one of their favorite home movies. Frankenweenie (1984) - After unexpectedly losing his beloved dog Sparky, young Victor harnesses the power of science to bring his best friend back to life — with just a few minor adjustments. Lonesome Ghosts (1937) - Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy run the "Ajax Ghost Exterminators" agency. They receive a call from lonely and bored ghosts to come to their house where they are scared silly by the hilarious haunts and taunts of these spirited pranksters! Mater and the Ghostlight (2006) - Mater is haunted by a mysterious blue light that teaches him not to play pranks on the other cars in Radiator Springs. Mickey Mouse (Shorts) - S1:E10 - Ghoul Friend Trick or Treat (1952) - When the nephews come to Donald's house in their Halloween costumes he dumps water on them and laughs at his trick. Witch Hazel sees this and decides to help the kids. By magic she gives Donald a bad time and the kids finally get their treats.

Feature Films (A-Z) A list of animated and live-action feature films continues below.

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) Through animation wizardry, 'The Wind In The Willows' and 'The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow' come together in one fabulous adventure. Hang on for a wild car ride with J. Thaddeus Toad as he drives his friends Mole, Rat and Angus MacBadger into a worried frenzy. Then meet Ichabod Crane, a spindly fellow who needs to fend off the town bully if he wants to sweep the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel off her feet.

Bride of Boogedy (1987) A sequel to Mr. Boogedy, it continues the story of the Davis family and the evil spirit that visits it. The ghost returns and puts the father under his spell.

Don't Look Under the Bed (1999) Teen Frances McCausland calls on her brother's imaginary friend to banish a mischievous Boogeyman who has framed her for his pranks.

Frankenweenie (2012) Meet Sparky, an ordinary family dog, who, through an extraordinary set of circumstances, becomes Frankenweenie! Disney presents a comic twist on a classic tale from Tim Burton.

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980) When 100-year-old Buxley Hall academy finds itself in financial trouble, the friendly ghosts inhabiting it look to 13-year-old cadet Jeremy, heir to a large sum of money, to help reestablish the school…and their home.

Girl vs. Monster (2012) Skylar discovers her parents are monster-hunters after accidentally releasing a monster from a secret containment chamber. Now the monster is out for revenge, and Skylar and her techno friends must recapture the monster and save her parents.

Halloweentown (1998) Marnie and her younger siblings travel with their estranged grandmother, who is a good witch, to Halloweentown — a place where creepy creatures lead very normal lives. On her 13th birthday, Marnie gets a supernatural surprise when she discovers that she, too, is a witch. Marnie will have to learn how to use her broomstick if she hopes to stop an evil force from taking over Halloweentown.

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge (2001) Grandmother Aggie sweeps Marnie and Sophie off to Halloweentown to investigate a series of strange occurrences that seem to have stripped the community of its magic. But why? It isn't long before they discover than an angry warlock has taken Aggie's spell book with evil intentions — to turn every human into whatever costume they are wearing at midnight on Halloween.

Halloweentown High (2004) Marnie puts her magic on the line to get several Halloweentown teenagers transferred to her high school in the mortal world. But soon, Marnie and her new friends are in trouble and out of luck when the evil Knight of the Iron Dagger appears. He's determined to destroy all things magical, and it's up to Marnie to save her high school, the human world and her magic.

Return to Halloweentown (2006) By now, everyone knows Marnie Piper is a witch, so it comes as no surprise when she wins a full scholarship to prestigious Witch University in Halloweentown. Marnie also learns about an ancient prophecy — and it turns out she holds the key to revealing the ultimate secret.

The Haunted Mansion (2003) With the help of supernatural psychic Madame Leota, a real estate agent and his family must battle to break Gracey Manor of its age-old curse.

Hocus Pocus (1993) Conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters, a tricky trio of 300-year-old witches set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first, they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat.

Invisible Sister (2015) Cleo has always been overshadowed by Molly, her popular older sister. But when Cleo's Halloween science experiment causes a freak accident that leaves Molly invisible, it's now Molly who nobody notices. By working together to reverse the invisibility, the sisters learn to overcome their differences and find they have more in common than they ever expected.

James and the Giant Peach (1996) After the daring rescue of a spider from his cruel aunts, a young boy gains possession of some magic crocodile tongues. When he spills them in the garden, out sprouts an enormous peach.

Maleficent (2014) Angelina Jolie stars in the untold story of Disney's most iconic villain from the classic Sleeping Beauty. Driven by revenge, Maleficent places a curse upon the king's newborn infant Aurora, only to discover she may hold the key to peace in the land.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) The story of Disney's most iconic villain continues in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie. Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the tangled ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and new forces at play.

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire (2000) The Hansen kids have big plans for tonight. The only problem is they're grounded, so they'll do whatever it takes to get their mom out of the house…even if it means setting her up on a date with a vampire.

Mr. Boogedy (1986) The Davis family don't get much time to enjoy their new house before a grave warning from a local historian urges them to beware of the ghostly Mr. Boogedy.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere.

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000) While 17-year-old Pete Riley and the rest of the theater are working to prepare for a star-studded premiere, a string of peculiar occurrences awakens the myth of the Phantom of the Megaplex.

The Scream Team (2002) Ian and Claire Carlyle accompany their father to his childhood home for the funeral of their Grandpa Frank. As the town prepares for its Halloween Festival, the kids discover that ghosts really do exist!

Twitches (2005) On their 21st birthday, reunited twins Alex and Camryn discover that their unusual powers double in strength when they work together.

Twitches Too (2007) Now that "twin witches" Alex and Camryn know the truth about their royal birth, it's time for the girls to learn about each other and how to use their magical powers. While Alex wants to focus on college and having a semi-normal life, Camryn is all about glamour, gowns and tiaras. But a new supernatural evil puts the fate of Coventry into the hands of those two sp

Zombies (2018) Now that the government has created a device that stops zombies from craving brains, Seabrook High — a school focused on uniformity, traditions and pep rallies — faces student integration with the Zombietown kids. As the human and zombie students struggle to coexist, a budding friendship between cheerleader Addison and zombie Zed could unite their high school and community for good. prevnext