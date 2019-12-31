Disney+ Reveals Everything Coming Through January 26

Disney+ has hit the ground floor running with its initial launch earlier this year and is looking to add a slew of brand new titles for the new year, with January 2020 ushering in a series of television and movie properties for fans of the streaming service. From series debuts such as Continental: 7 Antarctica, Wild Russia, America’s National Parks, and more, the streaming service is also unleashing a number of shorts with seasons 2 and 3 of Marvel Super Hero Adventures and the first season of Muppet Babies Show And Tell!

Additional episodes of recurring series will also be premiering in the latter half of January 2020, with The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Encore!, and Marvel’s Hero Project being just a few of the series that bring us into the new year.

1/15/2020

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Muppet Babies Show and Tell (Shorts) (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

The Lodge (Season 2)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

1/17/2020

Diary of a Future President Premiere

Episode 101 – “Hello World”



Elena battles a series of curve balls at school, as she forgets to do a homework assignment for the first time ever and struggles with whether or not to keep a secret about her former best friend. Meanwhile her mom, Gabi, has a hard time telling her kids about her new boyfriend, Sam.

Encore!

Episode 111 – “Ragtime”

Eleven years ago, high school classmates from Pacifica Christian High School in Santa Monica, California performed the Broadway classic “Ragtime.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals.

Marvel’s Hero Project

Episode 111 – “Thrilling Tokata”

Tokata is a storyteller, and a leader among the indigenous youth for whom she advocates. Her activism has succeeded in shining a light on the legacy of her community and she has worked hard to amplify the voices of other indigenous children by giving them the tools and platforms to tell their own stories. Now, Marvel celebrates Tokata in a story of her own, immortalized in her own comic book.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Episode 111 – “Pools”

Jeff Goldblum takes a dip into the world of POOLS and follows his curiosity about its impact and ability to break boundaries. Jeff’s journey includes experiencing an LA water park, an aqua-therapy center and NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab, where he discovers firsthand the unique qualities of water and our relationship to it. He even tries his hand at synchronized swim routines in the process.

One Day At Disney

Episode 107 – “Jose Zelaya: Character Designer”

Jose Zelaya, a cartoon-loving child turned Character Designer at Disney Television Animation, shares what it’s like to create some of Disney Channel’s most beloved characters. This all access short shares Jose’s journey from El Salvador to America while taking a deep look into the world of character development and design.

Pick of the Litter

Episode 105 – “Meet Your Match”

The dogs in advanced training take their final exams in the hopes of being matched with clients.

01/22/2020

Bluey (Season 1)

01/24/2020

Diary of a Future President

Episode 102 – “The New Deal”

After learning Gabi has a new boyfriend, Elena worries about maintaining her role in the family. Bobby meets his match on the tennis court, and Sam helps Gabi deal with the loss of her favorite sandwich when it’s abruptly taken off the lunch menu.

Encore!

Finale – Episode 112 – “Anything Goes”

Forty-four years ago, high school classmates from Los Angeles High School in Los Angeles, California performed the Broadway classic “Anything Goes.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals.

Marvel’s Hero Project

Episode 112 – “High Kickin’ Izzy”

Izzy loves proving people wrong. Born with a condition that stiffens her joints and limits their movement, Izzy has gone on to win four world championships in taekwondo. But her superpower is not just in her extremely hard work and dedication, but in the giving of herself to teach others the sport. It’s her leadership that sets her apart as a hero, and now, she joins Marvel’s Hero Project.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Finale – Episode 112 – “Jewelry”

Jeff learns all that glitters is ‘gold’ when he takes a shimmering journey to unveil the extravagant joy of JEWELRY, including a visit to the jewelry masters who craft custom gold-and-diamond-encrusted Grillz for wealthy celebrity clients. He also discovers how sparkles play a large role at an Indian wedding; visits the HQ of a diamond foundry; and gets swept up in a New Orleans street parade.

One Day At Disney

Episode 108 – “Este Meza: Lucasfilm Events”

Lucasfilm’s Este Meza blurs the line between reality and fantasy for Star Wars fans through one of a kind events and character appearances. From curating bespoke celebrations to testing the functionality of interactive droids, Meza spends his days creating immersive experiences for fans of all ages around the world.

Pick of the Litter

Finale – Episode 106 – “Together at Last”

The graduating dogs meet with their puppy raisers before they go home with their new partners.

Short Circuit

Full Collection Available – Episode 101 to 114

Short Circuit is an experimental program where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create an original innovative short film with the support of the Studio and their fellow artists. The goal of the program is to take risks, surface new and diverse storytelling voices at the Studio and experiment with new technical innovation in the filmmaking process.