Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in September 2023

There are still a couple of weeks to go until September arrives, but Disney+ is already giving subscribers a sneak peek at what's to come over the course of the month. On Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company revealed the complete list of movies, TV episodes, and specials making their way to the Disney+ lineup throughout September. From Star Wars television to live-action remakes of Disney classics, there's quite a lot in store for the next several weeks. Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ in August, but it will be rolling out plenty of new episodes in September. Each Wednesday in September will see another episode of Ahsoka makes its way to Disney+. There will also be a "special look" released for the series on September 15th. Disney's new, live-action take on The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, is finally making its way to Disney+ next month. The summer release is set to make its streaming debut on September 6th. You can check out the full list of Disney+ September arrivals below!

September 5th All Wet

September 6th 9/11: One Day in America (S1, 6 episodes)

The Little Mermaid I Am Groot (Season 2) – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming

"The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians' spaceships, coming face-to-face-or nose-to-nose-with new and colorful creatures and environments. Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two." Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 4

September 8th 2000s Greatest Tragedies (special)

The Barn Dance

Bin Laden's Hard Drive (special)

Bone Trouble

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview (special)

Merbabies

Mickey's Kangaroo

Playful Pluto

September 13th Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 7 episodes)

Raven's Home (S6, 4 episodes)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 7 episodes) Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Premiere

"Join visionary director James Gunn and superstars such as Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña as they recount how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was conceived, shaped, and delivered to the world. And stand alongside the cast and crew in the emotional final moments of the shoot as they bid farewell to each other, and close this chapter in the saga of Peter Quill and his loveable band of misfit-warriors." Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 5

"Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy." Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory – All Episodes Streaming

September 15th Lang Lang Plays Disney – Premiere

"World renowned pianist Lang Lang and Disney's most iconic music come together in this exclusive one night only concert at Royal Albert Hall. Through performance and documentary segments, the film opens an intimate window into his extraordinary musical journey, speaking to his love for Disney since his childhood in China." Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka – Premiere

September 20th The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes) Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 6

"Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy." Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion – Premiere

September 27th To Catch a Smuggler (S5, 8 episodes)

Pupstruction: Season 1 (S1, 6 episodes) Star Wars: Ahsoka – Episode 7

