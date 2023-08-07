The Little Mermaid is about to be part of your world — with a Disney+ subscription. First released for digital purchase and rental on July 25th, Disney's live-action re-imagining of the beloved 1989 animated movie is swimming onto Disney+ on September 6th in the U.S. Subscribers will also have access to special bonus content featuring Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton performing the song "Impossible Child" with music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights). The Little Mermaid will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 19th.

Disney announced The Little Mermaid streaming date with a new poster, which you can see below.

Directed by Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid opened in theaters in May and went on to gross more than $542 million at the global box office. Halle Bailey of R&B duo Chloe x Halle stars as undersea princess Ariel, leading a cast that includes Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as Atlantica monarch King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Ghostbusters) as the voice-stealing sea witch Ursula, Jessica Alexander (Into the Deep) as Ursula's human alter-ego "Vanessa," Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the crabby Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay (Harley Quinn) as Ariel's fish friend Flounder, Awkwafina (Marvel's Shang-Chi) as diving bird Scuttle, and Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Eric's mother, Queen Selina.

The Little Mermaid is the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy.

The movie has been available to buy or rent digitally since July, and will become part of your physical collection when The Little Mermaid releases on home media September 19th. Previously announced special features include a sing-along version of the movie, song breakdowns with Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, featurettes, bloopers, and "Hotter Under the Water," a five-part making-of documentary going behind the scenes of the movie.

The Little Mermaid is streaming September 6th on Disney+.