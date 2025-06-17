Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Being Added in July 2025

While July is still a couple of weeks away, Disney+ is getting an early start on planning for the month ahead. Wednesday saw the Mouse House’s streaming service release its monthly newsletter for July, informing subscribers of all the new programming it has in store. From Marvel TV shows to highly anticipated documentaries and Disneyland walk-through specials, there’s quite a lot on the upcoming slate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios’ Ironheart series kicks off this month but will run into the beginning of July, with the first day of next month marking the release of the show’s final three episodes. Later in the month, Disney+ will add the Jaws @ 50 documentary, as well as walk-through videos of a ton of the most popular rides from Disneyland.

You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ July additions below!

July 1st

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)

Ironheart – Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos). First three episodes launch on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

July 2nd

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)

ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

July 6th

Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)

Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)

Sharks of the North

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)

July 9th

Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)

People and Places: Shorts – Premiere

The Academy – A young South African woman from the outskirts of Cape Town learns the metaphors of life on the ocean as she prepares to compete in the Round Robben Island race with The Academy, an initiative of the historic Royal Cape Yacht Club. Directed by Julia Jansch, the executive producers are Julia Jansch and Roberta Durrant.

– A young South African woman from the outskirts of Cape Town learns the metaphors of life on the ocean as she prepares to compete in the Round Robben Island race with The Academy, an initiative of the historic Royal Cape Yacht Club. Directed by Julia Jansch, the executive producers are Julia Jansch and Roberta Durrant. Camp Alec – Nestled in the woods outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a sleepaway camp for kids who are nonspeaking. To express themselves, they must use augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices that translate their composed messages into audible speech. “Camp Alec” documents the lives and experiences of these campers as a series of immersive, vérité-style character studies. Directed by Christopher Stoudt, the producers are The Kennedy/Marshall Company and Stoudt; the executive producers are Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern.

– Nestled in the woods outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a sleepaway camp for kids who are nonspeaking. To express themselves, they must use augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices that translate their composed messages into audible speech. “Camp Alec” documents the lives and experiences of these campers as a series of immersive, vérité-style character studies. Directed by Christopher Stoudt, the producers are The Kennedy/Marshall Company and Stoudt; the executive producers are Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern. I Scream, You Scream – A hybrid documentary following Geron, aka “Showtime,” who sells ice cream but longs to revisit his days in music as a DJ. After a perplexing dream, Geron embarks on a quest to connect with his musically inclined son, Anthony, in hopes of creating music ice cream lovers — and the world — will love. Directed by Ashley Brandon, the producer is Nevo Shinaar.

– A hybrid documentary following Geron, aka “Showtime,” who sells ice cream but longs to revisit his days in music as a DJ. After a perplexing dream, Geron embarks on a quest to connect with his musically inclined son, Anthony, in hopes of creating music ice cream lovers — and the world — will love. Directed by Ashley Brandon, the producer is Nevo Shinaar. Sophie and the Baron – Iconic photographer Baron Wolman and up-and-coming artist Sophie Kipner join in an artistic collaboration that transcends eras and mediums. Directed by Alexandria Jackson, the doc is produced by Alexandria Jackson and executive produced by Baron Wolman, Sophie Kipner, Ryan Harrington and Saori Wall.

July 10th

Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)

Suspicious Minds – Premiere

Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim of stealing the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is complicated by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.

July 11th

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Premiere

A new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour — landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova, a radiant Daywalker, and Victor, a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

July 17th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)

Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs – Premiere

Join the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, with immersive P.O.V experiences that transport you straight through cinematic ride-alongs. In honoring 7 decades of ingenuity and storytelling, these iconic Disneyland attractions and experiences are brought to life in a way you’ve never seen before.

Pirates of the Caribbean | Disneyland Resort

Indiana Jones Adventure | Disneyland Resort

Radiator Springs Racers | Disneyland Resort

Incredicoaster | Disneyland Resort

Haunted Mansion | Disneyland Resort

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure | Disneyland Resort

Cars Land | Disneyland Resort

Pixar Pal-A-Round | Disneyland Resort

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad | Disneyland Resort

Jungle Cruise | Disneyland Resort

Soarin’ Around the World | Disneyland Resort

Avengers Campus | Disneyland Resort

Hollywood Land | Disneyland Resort

Main Street, U.S.A. | Disneyland Resort

Mickey’s ToonTown | Disneyland Resort

70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars | Disneyland Resort

July 18th

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

July 22nd

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Premiere

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, a continuation of the beloved Emmy Award-winning original series, welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. Filled with songs, laughs and fun surprises, the new series introduces Little Helper, a handy helping friend; Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey’s trusted teddy; and amusing additions to the clubhouse like the Laughing Loft and the Wacky Tube.

July 23rd

Kiff (Season 2) – Premiere

Kiff and bunny bestie Barry’s adventures take them deeper into their ever-eccentric community of Table Town, where animals and magical oddballs navigate life, school, relationships and the quirks of their offbeat and loveable universe.

July 26th

BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

July 28th

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)

July 30th

Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)

StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)

StuGo – Premiere

StuGo is an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. They were looking forward to three months of learning but will have to settle for the adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.

July 31st

Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)