"A lie keeps growing and growing until it's as plain as the nose on your face." So says the Blue Fairy in Walt Disney's Pinocchio, the latest animated classic transformed into live-action. Streaming as part of Disney+ Day on September 8, the live-action retelling from director Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) features a cast that includes Tom Hanks as Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo as the magical Blue Fairy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the conscionable Jiminy Cricket, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the puppet who wishes to be a real boy. In a new clip, which you can watch below, hear Gordon-Levitt's take on Pinocchio's cricket conscience — honest!

"I knew he would be a fantastic Jiminy," Zemeckis says of Gordon-Levitt, who he directed in the 2015 film The Walk. "He can do anything."

"In the movie The Walk that Robert Zemeckis directed me in, I played sort of a raconteur who speaks to the camera. And Jiminy Cricket is sort of the ultimate guy who talks right to the camera and tells the audience what's what," said Gordon-Levitt. "So, I was really honored that based on our last movie, Bob called me up and asked, 'Would you want to do this?' I couldn't believe it."

Gordon-Levitt continued, "The important thing that I love more than anything about Pinocchio is the moral of the story, which is the importance of telling the truth, and what happens to you if you start telling lies. Your nose gets big. I can't think of a lesson that's more important to impart to young children today. I'm so honored to be a part of this new rendition of Pinocchio."

Gordon-Levitt, whose credits include the English-language version of Hayao Miyazaki's The Wind Rises, most recently starred in Showtime anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, playing Uber founder Travis Kalanick opposite an all-star cast including Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman, and the Mr. Corman series he created and directed for Apple TV+.

(Photo: Disney+)

Also starring Luke Evans as The Coachman, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, and Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, Disney's Pinocchio is streaming Thursday, September 8 on Disney+.

