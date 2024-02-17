Disney+ Surprise Drops New Movie for a Limited Time

In a rare move, Disney+ has announced they're surprise streaming a new movie, confirming that Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins is available to all Disney+ subscribers starting right now. To make the surprise a little more curious though, Disney+ has confirmed that Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins will only be available to stream from now through March 27th. Typically Disney+ will announce ahead of time when new movies and TV shows will stream on the service, so a surprise drop like this is very out of character for the streamer. You can head over to Disney+ and watch it right now.

Directed by Thor: Love and Thunder and Jojo Rabbit filmmaker Taika Waititi, Next Goal Wins follows the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their brutal 31-0 FIFA loss in 2001. With the World Cup Qualifiers approaching, the team hires down-on-his-luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) hoping he will turn the world's worst soccer team around in this heartfelt underdog comedy.

Game on.#NextGoalWins is now streaming on #DisneyPlus for a limited time until March 27. pic.twitter.com/n41fB8BAy1 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 17, 2024

Next Goal Wins Cast

In addition to Michael Fassbender, the cast for Next Goal Wins also includes Oscar Kightley (Moana) as Tavita, David Fane (Wellington Paranormal) as Ace, Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok) as Ruth, Beulah Koale (Hawaii Five-0) as Daru Taumua, Uli Latukefu (Young Rock) as Nicky Salapu, plus newcomer Kaimana as Jaiyah Saelua, with Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as Alex Magnussen and Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men) as Gail.

Next Goal Wins Rotten Tomatoes

Though there was perhaps hope for some award's season gold for Next Goal Wins, the Taika Waititi movie was not received very well. As of this writing, Next Goal Wins Rotten Tomatoes score is just 45% with critics, the critical consensus reading: "Next Goal Wins finds director/co-writer Taika Waititi with his heart in the right place, even if his crowd-pleasing aim has noticeably strayed from its target."

On the flipside, the audience score for Next Goal Wins on Rotten Tomatoes is much higher, the consensus reading: "Next Goal Wins is a funny, feel-good film that doesn't do anything new with the standard inspirational sports movie formula, but it'll move you with its heartwarming message anyway."

What is Next Goal Wins rated?

Next Goal Wins is officially rated PG-13 by the MPA, the rating reading in full: "Rated PG-13 for some strong language and crude material." The rating for Next Goal Wins of PG-13 is on par with Taika Waititi's other movies,