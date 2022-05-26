Disney+ Just Added a Surprising Spinoff of a Hit Series

✖

Fox's The Finder has been released to Disney+. The short-lived spinoff to the long-running crime drama Bones starred Geoff Stults and Michael Clarke Duncan, and centered on an eccentric, brain-damaged veteran who is the best there is at tracking down suspects and evidence. The character of Walter Sherman (Stults) debuted in a season six episode of Bones, then got his own show, but it lasted only one season. The series was based on The Locator series of two books written by Richard Greener, in the same way that Bones was inspired by the books of of Kathy Reichs, a forensic anthropologist.

Reichs was referenced frequently in Bones, as in the world of the show, she is a fictional character in books written by Temperance Brennan. That series ran for 12 seasons, ending in 2017, before series star David Boreanaz took on a role on CBS's SEAL Team.

Michael Clarke Duncan passed away in late 2012, shortly after the end of The Finder. Some fans (reasonably) assumed that the loss of the beloved Daredevil and The Green Mile star had played into the decision to end the series, but in fact Fox had cancelled The Finder four months earlier at the network's upfront presentation in May.

Stults later guest starred in Stargirl, as Courtney Whitmore's father Sam Kurtis.

You can read the synopsis of The Finder below:

Walter Sherman (Geoff Stults) earned a reputation as someone who was very good at tracking people down while serving in the Army Military Police. After getting caught in an IED explosion, the resulting brain damage enhanced that skill and he became a Finder. Walter teams up with his legal adviser, Leo (Michael Clarke Duncan), to find people and things law enforcement either cannot or will not find, occasionally helping out his Walter's girlfriend, a Deputy U.S. Marshal along the way. The two men also watch over Willa, a teen who was raised by gypsies to be a criminal and whose crafty skill set comes in handy on their jobs from time to time.

You can stream Bones on Hulu, and The Finder on Disney+.