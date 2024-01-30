Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Major Streaming Services in February 2024
Check out the full list of movies and TV shows hitting streaming in February.
February is almost here. That means that every major streaming service is lining up a brand new roster of movies and TV shows to add over the course of the coming month. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video are all set to add quite a few titles to their lineups throughout February.
Of all the major original shows hitting streaming in February 2024, there are perhaps none bigger than Netflix's new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The new series is a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated hit and the first season will debut in its entirety on February 22nd.
The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to hit the world of streaming in February. The Marvels, Nia DaCosta's sequel to Captain Marvel, makes its streaming premiere on Disney+ February 7th.
You can check out the full list of February's streaming additions below!
February 1st
NETFLIX
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something's Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bad Education
Batman vs. Robin
Batman: Bad Blood
The Bling Ring
Brooklyn
Chasing Flavor (Max Original)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Citizen Kane
A Clockwork Orange
Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)
Dying of the Light
Everest
The Family
Friday the 13th (2009)
Full Metal Jacket
A Ghost Story
Godzilla (1998)
Godzilla 2000
Gorky Park
The Lego Movie
Leviathan
Life as We Know It
Menashe
Midsommar
Miss Sharon Jones!
Mona Lisa Smile
Music From Another Room
My Sister's Keeper
The Notebook
Only The Strong
The Peanuts Movie
Rolling Along: Bill Bradley
Save Yourselves!
Se7en
Sex and the City (Movie)
Shorts
Son of Batman
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Stone
The Trust
Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys
Up In the Air
The Visit
Wedding Crashers
PARAMOUNT+
A Bloody Lucky Day premiere
12 Years a Slave
23 Walks
A River Runs Through It
A Thousand Words
A Walk on the Moon
Agent Revelation
Alfie (1966)
Alfie (2004)
All Styles
American Hangman
An Unfinished Life
Animal Kingdom
Another Kind of Wedding
Arrivederci, Baby!
Barefoot in the Park
Bangkok Dangerous
Beastly
Beautiful Girls
Benefit of the Doubt
Birthday Girl
Bounce
Bound
Boys and Girls
Bridget Jones's Baby
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Brown Girl Begins
Captive
Carolina
Case 39
Chicago
Chocolate City
Clue
Cold Brook
Cold in July
Colewell
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind
Daniel
Dead Water
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Pretty Things
Don't Look Now
Downeast
Drillbit Taylor
Echo in the Canyon
Ella Enchanted
Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)
Enduring Love
Enough Said
Extraordinary Measures
Fade to Black
Fancy Pants
Foxfire
Freedom Writers
Freedom's Path
French Postcards
Fresh
Friedkin Uncut
Friends with Benefits
Fully Realized Humans
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
Game 6
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
God's Pocket
Hamlet (2004)
Hands Up
Harlem Nights
Harold and Maude
Hell or High Water
Hellion
Home for the Holidays
Hoop Dreams
In & Out
It Started In Naples
International Falls
Interview With the Vampire
Italian for Beginners
Jersey Girl
Just a Kiss
KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible
Kinky Boots (2006)
Labor Day
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Like Water for Chocolate
Lincoln
Love Jones
Love Spreads
Love Story
Lucky Them
Magnolia
Maid in Manhattan
Malena
Margot at the Wedding
Mindhunters
Moonlight and Valentino
Morning Glory
Murder On The Orient Express (1974)
Muriel's Wedding
Night Falls On Manhattan
No Country for Old Men
No Strings Attached
Once Upon A Time In The West
Passion Play: Russell Westbrook
Perfect Sense
Phil
Premature
Project Ithaca
Red Tails
Rhapsody of Love
Risky Business
Roman Holiday
Romeo and Juliet
Run with the Hunted
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Savage
Save the Last Dance
Shaft (2000)
Shuttlecock: Director's Cut
Sidewalks of New York
Sirens
Slow Burn
Sound of Violence
Sunset Boulevard
Superpower
Superstar
Swingers
The Appearance
The Cider House Rules
The Fighting Temptations
The First Nudie Musical
The Get Together
The Good Girl
The Great Gatsby (1974)
The Harder They Come
The Help
The Honeymooners
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Ledge
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The Long Shadow
The Love Guru
The Loved Ones
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Ramen Girl
The Romantics
The Secret Life of Bees
The Sunlit Night
The Weather Man
The Wrong Todd
Tigerland
Tone-Deaf
Trading Places
True Grit (1969)
Urban Cowboy
Vampire in Brooklyn
Virtuosity
Walkaway Joe
We Own the Night
We Were Soldiers
What Breaks the Ice
What Women Want
When a Stranger Calls
When We Were Kings
Wuthering Heights (2003)
Why Stop Now
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Wish You Were Here
Your Sister's Sister
Zodiac
HULU
FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
Addicted
America's Sweethearts
Baby Boy
Big Momma's House
Black Knight
The Cabin in the Woods
Call Me By Your Name
Client 9
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
Date Movie
Dear John
The Descent
Eat Pray Love
The Eye
First Daughter
Force Majeure
Gnomeo & Juliet
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Hitch
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Jason Bourne
Jack And Jill
Judas and the Black Messiah
Jumanji
Just My Luck
Jumping the Broom
Knight And Day
Life or Something Like It
Love is Strange
Man on Fire
Men Of Honor
Monster In-Law
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Night Catches Us
Notorious
Obsessed
Pretty Woman
Secrets of Eden
The Secret Life Of Bees
Sisters
Soul Food
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Valentine's Day
Warm Bodies
The Watch
What's Your Number?
12 Years A Slave
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
500 Days Of Summer
PEACOCK
8 Mile
A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado
A Nashville Legacy
Age of Adaline
All My Life
Along Came Polly
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Batman Begins
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest
Braveheart
Brooklyn's Finest
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Christmas in Harmony
Clockers
Crooklyn
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dear John
Deja Vu
Deliver Us from Eva
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Dunkirk
Duplicity
Facing Ali
Fair Game
Fatal Attraction
First Sunday
Forces of Nature
Girls Trip
Glory
Half Brothers
Held Up
How to Train Your Dragon 2
I Am Not Your Negro
I Could Never Be Your Woman
I, Robot
If Beale Street Could Talk
Inception
Isn't It Romantic
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Just Mercy
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Made of Honor
Marrying Mr. Darcy
Mechanic: Resurrection
Memories of Christmas
Mo' Better Blues
Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder
Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After
Not Easily Broken
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Obsessed
Once
Out of Sight
Playing Cupid
Pride and Prejudice
Redemption in Cherry Springs
Ride Along 2
Shaft
Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks
Sleepless in Seattle
Something's Brewing
Split
Spring Breakthrough
Sweet on You
That Awkward Moment
The Accountant
The Break-Up
The Christmas Doctor
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dark Knight
The Descendants
The Express
The Five-Year Engagement
The Glorias
The Groomsmen
The Holiday Stocking
The Hulk
The Internship
The Mechanic
The Nutty Professor
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Wedding Date
The Wood
To Her, With Love
Tower Heist
Unleashing Mr. Darcy
Unthinkably Good Things
Valentine in the Vineyard
Van Helsing
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Warm Bodies
Zoolander
PRIME VIDEO
12 Angry Men
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Along Came A Spider
Annie Hall
Baseketball
Basic Instinct
Blades of Glory
Chorus Line
Cop Land
Eat Pray Love
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Event Horizon
Fiddler On the Roof
From Beyond
Gang Related
Get Out
Ghost World
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hair
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Hot Fuzz
I Am Not Your Negro
In The Cut
Jeepers Creepers 2
Just Friends
Kiss the Girls
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Life (2017)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
My Left Foot
Quigley Down Under
Red Rocket
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Riddick
Ride Along
Sarafina!
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Scream
Scream 2
Shrek Forever After
Snake Eyes
Some Kind of Wonderful
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Core
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Elephant Man
The Great Train Robbery
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
The Peacemaker
The Secret of NIMH
The Sweetest Thing
The Vampire Lovers
Young Adult
February 2nd
NETFLIX
Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Plus One
DISNEY+
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 1 and 2
Pixar's Self – Short Premiere
MAX
Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone
Dicks: The Musical
Serving the Hamptons, Season 2
PARAMOUNT+
Kokomo City
Past Lives
The Tiger's Apprentice
HULU
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
Freelance
PEACOCK
Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bosco (Peacock Original)
Bros
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)
February 3rd
NETFLIX
Ready Player One
DISNEY+
Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) – New Episodes
MAX
Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers (Hallmark)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 4th
MAX
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)
The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
PARAMOUNT+
The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
HULU
Alien Vs. Predator
Beloved
Hope Floats
Predator
Predator 2
PEACOCK
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Paging Mr. Darcy (Hallmark)
February 5th
NETFLIX
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold
MAX
Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
Antebellum
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 6th
MAX
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)
PARAMOUNT+
#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere
HULU
Camp Hideout
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Empire of Dirt
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Strays
Surrounded
February 7th
NETFLIX
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
The Marvels - Premiere
Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere
MAX
The Deep Three
Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)
PARAMOUNT+
Bar Rescue (Season 8)
Behind The Music (Season 2)
Danger Force (Season 2)
Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)
MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)
Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3
The Love Experiment (Season 1)
HULU
Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 8th
NETFLIX
One Day (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)
Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)
Halo Season 2 premiere
HULU
Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
10 Things I Hate About You
True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
After The First 48: Complete Season 8
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
The Last Song
Love & Other Drugs
Romeo + Juliet
PEACOCK
Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Home Again
The Silent Service
February 9th
NETFLIX
A Killer Paradox (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ashes (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Bhakshak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 3 and 4
HULU
Suncoast: Film Premiere
The Abyss
Cat Person
The Lost King
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Ticket to Paradise
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
St. Vincent
Upgraded
February 10th
NETFLIX
Horrible Bosses 2
MAX
The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)
Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
PARAMOUNT+
Pixie
HULU
The Lost City
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Three-Body
Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 11th
NETFLIX
Horrible Bosses 2
MAX
Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)
Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)
Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)
PARAMOUNT+
Tracker (Season 1)
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
HULU
Father Stu
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Love & Jane (Hallmark)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
February 12th
MAX
Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)
NCIS (Season 21)
NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)
The Neighborhood (Season 6)
HULU
Blended
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Respect
February 13th
NETFLIX
Kill Me If You Dare (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
The Space Race
MAX
Trial By Fire
PARAMOUNT+
FBI (Season 6)
FBI: International (Season 3)
FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5)
HULU
The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
PEACOCK
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Bottoms
Five Blind Dates
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
February 14th
NETFLIX
A Soweto Love Story (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Heartbreak Agency (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Players -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes
MAX
Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)
PARAMOUNT+
The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3)
HULU
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
PEACOCK
Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fruitvale Station
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 15th
NETFLIX
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ready, Set, Love (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bea's Block (Max Original)
Bleed For This
The Truth About Jim (Max Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Ghosts (Season 3)
So Help Me Todd (Season 2)
Young Sheldon (Season 7)
HULU
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild Complete Season 4
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
Infinite Storm
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
Next Goal Wins
Prometheus
2:22
February 16th
NETFLIX
The Abyss (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Comedy Chaos (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Einstein and the Bomb (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
DISNEY+
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 5 and 6
MAX
Underdogs United, Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
100 Days to Indy (Season 1)
Blue Bloods (Season 14)
Fire Country (Season 2)
S.W.A.T. (Season 7)
HULU
Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
Pod Generation
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Oppenheimer
Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Dark Harvest
This Is Me...Now: A Love Story
February 17th
MAX
Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)
HULU
Amulet
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 18th
MAX
Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)
Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)
Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)
PARAMOUNT+
CSI: Vegas (Season 3)
The Equalizer (Season 4)
PEACOCK
An American in Austen, (Hallmark)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
February 19th
NETFLIX
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
Nomadland
PEACOCK
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
PRIME VIDEO
Giannis: The Marvelous Journey
February 20th
NETFLIX
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
DISNEY+
Operation Arctic Cure
MAX
Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)
Renovation Aloha (HGTV)
HULU
Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
PEACOCK
A Taste of Love, (Hallmark)
America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 21st
NETFLIX
Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Premiere (Episodes 1-3)
PARAMOUNT+
Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)
Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)
The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere
HULU
The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
PEACOCK
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PRIME VIDEO
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
February 22nd
NETFLIX
Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Southpaw
MAX
Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)
San Andreas
HULU
Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
February 23rd
NETFLIX
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM
Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Machete Kills
PARAMOUNT+
End of Watch
HULU
Mercy Road
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Squealer
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Apartment404
Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional
Soltos em Salvador S4
The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy
February 24th
NETFLIX
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
HULU
Dragonkeeper
Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow
PEACOCK
CrimeTime: Freefall (Hallmark)
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
February 25th
HULU
Monica
PEACOCK
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Sense & Sensibility (2024) (Hallmark)
February 26th
NETFLIX
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
MAX
The Man Who Played with Fire
PEACOCK
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
February 27th
MAX
God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)
God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)
PARAMOUNT+
As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial
HULU
FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
February 28th
NETFLIX
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: Millennium (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)
Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – New Episode
PARAMOUNT+
Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19)
Survivor (Season 46)
HULU
Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
Those Who Wish Me Dead
PEACOCK
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
February 29th
NETFLIX
A Round of Applause (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)
Vlad & Niki, Season 2D
PARAMOUNT+
Elsbeth (Season 1)
HULU
Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
St. Vincent
The Shack
PEACOCK
Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
L'il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse
Red Queen