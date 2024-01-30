Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Major Streaming Services in February 2024

February is almost here. That means that every major streaming service is lining up a brand new roster of movies and TV shows to add over the course of the coming month. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video are all set to add quite a few titles to their lineups throughout February. Of all the major original shows hitting streaming in February 2024, there are perhaps none bigger than Netflix's new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The new series is a live-action adaptation of the beloved animated hit and the first season will debut in its entirety on February 22nd. The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to hit the world of streaming in February. The Marvels, Nia DaCosta's sequel to Captain Marvel, makes its streaming premiere on Disney+ February 7th. You can check out the full list of February's streaming additions below!

February 1st NETFLIX

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Bad Education

Batman vs. Robin

Batman: Bad Blood

The Bling Ring

Brooklyn

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Citizen Kane

A Clockwork Orange

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light

Everest

The Family

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket

A Ghost Story

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000

Gorky Park

The Lego Movie

Leviathan

Life as We Know It

Menashe

Midsommar

Miss Sharon Jones!

Mona Lisa Smile

Music From Another Room

My Sister's Keeper

The Notebook

Only The Strong

The Peanuts Movie

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley

Save Yourselves!

Se7en

Sex and the City (Movie)

Shorts

Son of Batman

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Stone

The Trust

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys

Up In the Air

The Visit

Wedding Crashers PARAMOUNT+

A Bloody Lucky Day premiere

12 Years a Slave

23 Walks

A River Runs Through It

A Thousand Words

A Walk on the Moon

Agent Revelation

Alfie (1966)

Alfie (2004)

All Styles

American Hangman

An Unfinished Life

Animal Kingdom

Another Kind of Wedding

Arrivederci, Baby!

Barefoot in the Park

Bangkok Dangerous

Beastly

Beautiful Girls

Benefit of the Doubt

Birthday Girl

Bounce

Bound

Boys and Girls

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Brown Girl Begins

Captive

Carolina

Case 39

Chicago

Chocolate City

Clue

Cold Brook

Cold in July

Colewell

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Daniel

Dead Water

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Pretty Things

Don't Look Now

Downeast

Drillbit Taylor

Echo in the Canyon

Ella Enchanted

Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie's Dead Aunt)

Enduring Love

Enough Said

Extraordinary Measures

Fade to Black

Fancy Pants

Foxfire

Freedom Writers

Freedom's Path

French Postcards

Fresh

Friedkin Uncut

Friends with Benefits

Fully Realized Humans

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

Game 6

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

God's Pocket

Hamlet (2004)

Hands Up

Harlem Nights

Harold and Maude

Hell or High Water

Hellion

Home for the Holidays

Hoop Dreams

In & Out

It Started In Naples

International Falls

Interview With the Vampire

Italian for Beginners

Jersey Girl

Just a Kiss

KEVIN GARNETT: Anything Is Possible

Kinky Boots (2006)

Labor Day

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Like Water for Chocolate

Lincoln

Love Jones

Love Spreads

Love Story

Lucky Them

Magnolia

Maid in Manhattan

Malena

Margot at the Wedding

Mindhunters

Moonlight and Valentino

Morning Glory

Murder On The Orient Express (1974)

Muriel's Wedding

Night Falls On Manhattan

No Country for Old Men

No Strings Attached

Once Upon A Time In The West

Passion Play: Russell Westbrook

Perfect Sense

Phil

Premature

Project Ithaca

Red Tails

Rhapsody of Love

Risky Business

Roman Holiday

Romeo and Juliet

Run with the Hunted

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Savage

Save the Last Dance

Shaft (2000)

Shuttlecock: Director's Cut

Sidewalks of New York

Sirens

Slow Burn

Sound of Violence

Sunset Boulevard

Superpower

Superstar

Swingers

The Appearance

The Cider House Rules

The Fighting Temptations

The First Nudie Musical

The Get Together

The Good Girl

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The Harder They Come

The Help

The Honeymooners

The Iron Giant

The Ladies Man

The Ledge

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Long Shadow

The Love Guru

The Loved Ones

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Ramen Girl

The Romantics

The Secret Life of Bees

The Sunlit Night

The Weather Man

The Wrong Todd

Tigerland

Tone-Deaf

Trading Places

True Grit (1969)

Urban Cowboy

Vampire in Brooklyn

Virtuosity

Walkaway Joe

We Own the Night

We Were Soldiers

What Breaks the Ice

What Women Want

When a Stranger Calls

When We Were Kings

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Why Stop Now

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Wish You Were Here

Your Sister's Sister

Zodiac HULU

FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)

Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3

Addicted

America's Sweethearts

Baby Boy

Big Momma's House

Black Knight

The Cabin in the Woods

Call Me By Your Name

Client 9

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2

Date Movie

Dear John

The Descent

Eat Pray Love

The Eye

First Daughter

Force Majeure

Gnomeo & Juliet

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Hitch

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Jason Bourne

Jack And Jill

Judas and the Black Messiah

Jumanji

Just My Luck

Jumping the Broom

Knight And Day

Life or Something Like It

Love is Strange

Man on Fire

Men Of Honor

Monster In-Law

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Night Catches Us

Notorious

Obsessed

Pretty Woman

Secrets of Eden

The Secret Life Of Bees

Sisters

Soul Food

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Valentine's Day

Warm Bodies

The Watch

What's Your Number?

12 Years A Slave

The 40 Year-Old Virgin

500 Days Of Summer PEACOCK

8 Mile

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

A Nashville Legacy

Age of Adaline

All My Life

Along Came Polly

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Batman Begins

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest

Braveheart

Brooklyn's Finest

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas in Harmony

Clockers

Crooklyn

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dear John

Deja Vu

Deliver Us from Eva

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dunkirk

Duplicity

Facing Ali

Fair Game

Fatal Attraction

First Sunday

Forces of Nature

Girls Trip

Glory

Half Brothers

Held Up

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Am Not Your Negro

I Could Never Be Your Woman

I, Robot

If Beale Street Could Talk

Inception

Isn't It Romantic

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Just Mercy

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Made of Honor

Marrying Mr. Darcy

Mechanic: Resurrection

Memories of Christmas

Mo' Better Blues

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder

Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After

Not Easily Broken

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Obsessed

Once

Out of Sight

Playing Cupid

Pride and Prejudice

Redemption in Cherry Springs

Ride Along 2

Shaft

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks

Sleepless in Seattle

Something's Brewing

Split

Spring Breakthrough

Sweet on You

That Awkward Moment

The Accountant

The Break-Up

The Christmas Doctor

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight

The Descendants

The Express

The Five-Year Engagement

The Glorias

The Groomsmen

The Holiday Stocking

The Hulk

The Internship

The Mechanic

The Nutty Professor

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Wedding Date

The Wood

To Her, With Love

Tower Heist

Unleashing Mr. Darcy

Unthinkably Good Things

Valentine in the Vineyard

Van Helsing

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Warm Bodies

Zoolander PRIME VIDEO

12 Angry Men

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Along Came A Spider

Annie Hall

Baseketball

Basic Instinct

Blades of Glory

Chorus Line

Cop Land

Eat Pray Love

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Event Horizon

Fiddler On the Roof

From Beyond

Gang Related

Get Out

Ghost World

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hair

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Hot Fuzz

I Am Not Your Negro

In The Cut

Jeepers Creepers 2

Just Friends

Kiss the Girls

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Life (2017)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

My Left Foot

Quigley Down Under

Red Rocket

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Riddick

Ride Along

Sarafina!

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Scream

Scream 2

Shrek Forever After

Snake Eyes

Some Kind of Wonderful

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Core

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Elephant Man

The Great Train Robbery

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Peacemaker

The Secret of NIMH

The Sweetest Thing

The Vampire Lovers

Young Adult prevnext

February 2nd NETFLIX

Let's Talk About CHU (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Orion and the Dark -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Plus One DISNEY+

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 1 and 2

Pixar's Self – Short Premiere MAX

Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2 PARAMOUNT+

Kokomo City

Past Lives

The Tiger's Apprentice HULU

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1

Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere

Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere

Freelance PEACOCK

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bosco (Peacock Original)

Bros

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) PRIME VIDEO

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024) prevnext

February 3rd NETFLIX

Ready Player One DISNEY+

Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) – New Episodes MAX

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max) PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers (Hallmark)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

February 4th MAX

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max) PARAMOUNT+

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards HULU

Alien Vs. Predator

Beloved

Hope Floats

Predator

Predator 2 PEACOCK

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Paging Mr. Darcy (Hallmark) prevnext

February 5th NETFLIX

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Dee & Friends in Oz -- NETFLIX FAMILY DISNEY+

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold MAX

Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel) HULU

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere

Antebellum PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark) prevnext

February 6th MAX

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original) PARAMOUNT+

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders premiere HULU

Camp Hideout PEACOCK

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Empire of Dirt

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) PRIME VIDEO

Strays

Surrounded prevnext

February 7th NETFLIX

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

The Marvels - Premiere

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere MAX

The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network) PARAMOUNT+

Bar Rescue (Season 8)

Behind The Music (Season 2)

Danger Force (Season 2)

Fever Pitch: The Rise of the Premier League (Season 1)

MTV Couples Retreat (Season 3)

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City Season 1-3

The Love Experiment (Season 1) HULU

Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3

50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2 PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

February 8th NETFLIX

One Day (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original) PARAMOUNT+

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials (2024)

Halo Season 2 premiere HULU

Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere

The Conners: Season 6 Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere

10 Things I Hate About You

True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1

After The First 48: Complete Season 8

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

The Last Song

Love & Other Drugs

Romeo + Juliet PEACOCK

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) PRIME VIDEO

Home Again

The Silent Service prevnext

February 9th NETFLIX

A Killer Paradox (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ashes (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Bhakshak (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 3 and 4 HULU

Suncoast: Film Premiere

The Abyss

Cat Person

The Lost King PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Ticket to Paradise

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) PRIME VIDEO

St. Vincent

Upgraded prevnext

February 10th NETFLIX

Horrible Bosses 2 MAX

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max) PARAMOUNT+

Pixie HULU

The Lost City PEACOCK

Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Three-Body

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

February 11th NETFLIX

Horrible Bosses 2 MAX

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max) PARAMOUNT+

Tracker (Season 1)

The Last Voyage of the Demeter HULU

Father Stu PEACOCK

Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Love & Jane (Hallmark)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz) prevnext

February 12th MAX

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV) PARAMOUNT+

Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5)

NCIS (Season 21)

NCIS: Hawai'i (Season 3)

The Neighborhood (Season 6) HULU

Blended PEACOCK

Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Respect prevnext

February 13th NETFLIX

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All -- NETFLIX COMEDY DISNEY+

The Space Race MAX

Trial By Fire PARAMOUNT+

FBI (Season 6)

FBI: International (Season 3)

FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5) HULU

The Space Race: Documentary Premiere

Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) PEACOCK

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) PRIME VIDEO

Bottoms

Five Blind Dates

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation prevnext

February 14th NETFLIX

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Players -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes MAX

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel) PARAMOUNT+

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (Seasons 2-3) HULU

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere PEACOCK

Dateline 24/7 "Romantic Rivalries" Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fruitvale Station

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

February 15th NETFLIX

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ready, Set, Love (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show -- NETFLIX SERIES MAX

Bea's Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This

The Truth About Jim (Max Original) PARAMOUNT+

Ghosts (Season 3)

So Help Me Todd (Season 2)

Young Sheldon (Season 7) HULU

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1 PEACOCK

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3

Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild Complete Season 4

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23

1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3

Infinite Storm

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise

Next Goal Wins

Prometheus

2:22 prevnext

February 16th NETFLIX

The Abyss (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Comedy Chaos (ID) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Einstein and the Bomb (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior: Seasons 1-3 DISNEY+

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 5 and 6 MAX

Underdogs United, Season 1 PARAMOUNT+

100 Days to Indy (Season 1)

Blue Bloods (Season 14)

Fire Country (Season 2)

S.W.A.T. (Season 7) HULU

Life + Beth: Complete Season 2

Pod Generation PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Oppenheimer

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) PRIME VIDEO

Dark Harvest

This Is Me...Now: A Love Story prevnext

February 17th MAX

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel) HULU

Amulet PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

February 18th MAX

Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network) PARAMOUNT+

CSI: Vegas (Season 3)

The Equalizer (Season 4) PEACOCK

An American in Austen, (Hallmark)

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen) prevnext

February 19th NETFLIX

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES HULU

American Idol: Season 22 Premiere

Nomadland PEACOCK

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark) PRIME VIDEO

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey prevnext

February 20th NETFLIX

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken DISNEY+

Operation Arctic Cure MAX

Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV) HULU

Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere PEACOCK

A Taste of Love, (Hallmark)

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) prevnext

February 21st NETFLIX

Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DISNEY+

Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Premiere (Episodes 1-3) PARAMOUNT+

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles (Season 2)

Black Ink Crew New York (Season 10)

The Family Stallone Season 2 premiere HULU

The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere

The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere

Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere

Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) PEACOCK

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) PRIME VIDEO

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem prevnext

February 22nd NETFLIX

Avatar: The Last Airbender -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Southpaw MAX

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas HULU

Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2 PEACOCK

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original) prevnext

February 23rd NETFLIX

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mea Culpa -- NETFLIX FILM

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM MAX

Machete Kills PARAMOUNT+

End of Watch HULU

Mercy Road PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Squealer

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) PRIME VIDEO

Apartment404

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional

Soltos em Salvador S4

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy prevnext

February 24th NETFLIX

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9 HULU

Dragonkeeper

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow PEACOCK

CrimeTime: Freefall (Hallmark)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

February 25th HULU

Monica PEACOCK

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Sense & Sensibility (2024) (Hallmark) prevnext

February 26th NETFLIX

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) MAX

The Man Who Played with Fire PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark) prevnext

February 27th MAX

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original) PARAMOUNT+

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial HULU

FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere PEACOCK

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC) prevnext

February 28th NETFLIX

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: Millennium (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Code 8 Part II -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)

Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – New Episode PARAMOUNT+

Air Disasters (Seasons 18-19)

Survivor (Season 46) HULU

Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1

Those Who Wish Me Dead PEACOCK

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo) prevnext