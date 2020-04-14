Disney+ Releases New Watch Lists Based on School Activities

As the period of home isolation continues, and people stream more content online than every before, folks are coming up with new and creative ways to figure out what to watch. Disney+ is trying to help with that by periodically releasing new watch lists, based things that people love that have nothing to do with the content itself. First, it was a series of lists based on your favorite places in Disneyland. This week, Disney+ has released another series of lists, now focusing on activities at school.
There aren’t nearly as many lists in this new wave, which consists of four total. The Disney+ lists in this group are all modeled after parts of a normal school day that kids are no longer experiencing since they’re stuck at home. The idea is that they can take their favorite part of school and decide what to watch based on that.
The four new categories are History 101, Science 101, Snack Time, and After School Activities. Basically everything on Disney+ that has to do with food is listed under the Snack Time category, while the High School Musical franchise and other titles about things that happen after the bell rings are found in the After School Activities section.
You can take a look at all four watch lists below, followed by the first wave of Disneyland-themed lists.
History 101
Before The Flood
Diana: In Her Own Words
Drain the Titanic
Empire of Dreams: The Story of The Star Wars Trilogy
Expedition Amelia
Great Migrations
Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol
JANE
Lost Treasures of the Maya
Miracle at Midnight
Miracle Landing on the Hudson
Origins: The Journey of Humankind
Ruby Bridges
Saving Mr Banks
The Finest Hours
The Imagineering Story
The Lost Tomb of Alexander The Great
The Secrets of Christ’s Tomb
Science 101
A Wrinkle in Time
Aliens of the Deep
Apollo Missions to the Moon
Brain Games
Flubber
Genius
Guardians of the Galaxy
Lab Rats
Mars Inside Space x
Mission to the Sun
One Strange Rock
Roving Mars
Science Fair
The Absent-Minded Professor
The Cat from Outer Space
Zenon Girl of the 21st Century
Zenon Z3
Snack Time
Be Our Chef
Corn Chips
First Class Chefs: Family Style
Food for Feudin
Forky Asks a Question “What is Cheese?”
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
Ratatouille
Recess
The World According to Jeff Goldblum ep. 102 “Ice Cream”
The World According to Jeff Goldblum ep. 105 “BBQ”
After School Activities
Alley Cats Strike!
Best Friends Whenever
Cadet Kelly
Den Brother
Disney Family Sundays
Double Teamed
Encore!
Gotta Kick it Up!
High School Musical 1-3
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
The World According to Jeff Goldblum ep. 111 “Pools”
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Main Street, U.S.A.
America’s Heart and Soul
America’s National Parks
Encore!, ep 112 “Ragtime”
Glory Road
Invincible
Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp (Live-Action)
Mary Poppins
Miracle
Old Yeller
Pollyanna
Remember the Titans
Secretariat
The Greatest Game Ever Played
The Rookie
Tomorrowland
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
Mars Inside Spacex
Miles from Tomorrowland
Mission to the Sun
Phil of the Future
Science Fair
The Rocketeer
Toy Story 1-4
Tron
Tron: Legacy
WALL-E
Year Million
Zenon Girl of the 21st Century
Fantasyland
Aladdin
Alice in Wonderland
Babes in Toyland
Bedknobs and Broomsticks
Dumbo
Escape to Witch Mountain
Fantasia
Frozen 1-2
Onward (Streaming April 3)
Pete’s Dragon (1977)
Peter Pan
Pinocchio
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The Little Mermaid
The Sword in the Stone
Frontierland
Davy Crockett: And the River Pirates
Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier
Encore!, ep 105 “Annie Get Your Gun”
Encore!, ep 106 “Oklahoma!”
Pocahontas
Sheriff Callie’s Wild West
Spin and Marty
Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure
The Adventures of Huck Finn
The Journey of Natty Gann
Those Calloways
Tom and Huck
White Fan
Mickey’s Toon Town
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Chef Donald
Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers
Donald’s Tire Trouble
DuckTales (1990)
DuckTales (2017)
Fun and Fancy Free
Goof Troop
Hawaiian Holiday
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Pluto and the Gopher
Steamboat Willie
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Rebels
Star Wars: Resistance
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
The Mandalorian
Critter Country
A Bug’s Life
Bambi
Brother Bear
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Piglet’s Big Movie
The Fox & the Hound
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1–2)
Winnie the Pooh
Zootopia
New Orleans Square
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
The Haunted Mansion
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Princess and the Frog
Adventureland
African Cats (Disneynature)
Aladdin
Aladdin (Live Action)
Aladdin: The King of Thieves
Aladdin: The Return of Jafar
Chimpanzee (Disneynature)
Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa
Lost Cities with Albert Lin
Lost Treasures of the Maya
Moana
Swiss Family Robinson
Tarzan
The Jungle Book (1967)
The Lion King
The Lion King (Live Action)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride