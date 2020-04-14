Disney+ Releases New Watch Lists Based on School Activities

As the period of home isolation continues, and people stream more content online than every before, folks are coming up with new and creative ways to figure out what to watch. Disney+ is trying to help with that by periodically releasing new watch lists, based things that people love that have nothing to do with the content itself. First, it was a series of lists based on your favorite places in Disneyland. This week, Disney+ has released another series of lists, now focusing on activities at school.

There aren’t nearly as many lists in this new wave, which consists of four total. The Disney+ lists in this group are all modeled after parts of a normal school day that kids are no longer experiencing since they’re stuck at home. The idea is that they can take their favorite part of school and decide what to watch based on that.

The four new categories are History 101, Science 101, Snack Time, and After School Activities. Basically everything on Disney+ that has to do with food is listed under the Snack Time category, while the High School Musical franchise and other titles about things that happen after the bell rings are found in the After School Activities section.

You can take a look at all four watch lists below, followed by the first wave of Disneyland-themed lists.

History 101

Before The Flood

Diana: In Her Own Words

Drain the Titanic

Empire of Dreams: The Story of The Star Wars Trilogy

Expedition Amelia

Great Migrations

Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol

JANE

Lost Treasures of the Maya

Miracle at Midnight

Miracle Landing on the Hudson

Origins: The Journey of Humankind

Ruby Bridges

Saving Mr Banks

The Finest Hours

The Imagineering Story

The Lost Tomb of Alexander The Great

The Secrets of Christ’s Tomb

Science 101

A Wrinkle in Time

Aliens of the Deep

Apollo Missions to the Moon

Brain Games

Flubber

Genius

Guardians of the Galaxy

Lab Rats

Mars Inside Space x

Mission to the Sun

One Strange Rock

Roving Mars

Science Fair

The Absent-Minded Professor

The Cat from Outer Space

Zenon Girl of the 21st Century

Zenon Z3

Snack Time

Be Our Chef

Corn Chips

First Class Chefs: Family Style

Food for Feudin

Forky Asks a Question “What is Cheese?”

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Ratatouille

Recess

The World According to Jeff Goldblum ep. 102 “Ice Cream”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum ep. 105 “BBQ”

After School Activities

Alley Cats Strike!

Best Friends Whenever

Cadet Kelly

Den Brother

Disney Family Sundays

Double Teamed

Encore!

Gotta Kick it Up!

High School Musical 1-3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The World According to Jeff Goldblum ep. 111 “Pools”

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Main Street, U.S.A.

America’s Heart and Soul

America’s National Parks

Encore!, ep 112 “Ragtime”

Glory Road

Invincible

Lady and the Tramp

Lady and the Tramp (Live-Action)

Mary Poppins

Miracle

Old Yeller

Pollyanna

Remember the Titans

Secretariat

The Greatest Game Ever Played

The Rookie

Tomorrowland

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Mars Inside Spacex

Miles from Tomorrowland

Mission to the Sun

Phil of the Future

Science Fair

The Rocketeer

Toy Story 1-4

Tron

Tron: Legacy

WALL-E

Year Million

Zenon Girl of the 21st Century

Fantasyland

Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland

Babes in Toyland

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Dumbo

Escape to Witch Mountain

Fantasia

Frozen 1-2

Onward (Streaming April 3)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Tangled

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Little Mermaid

The Sword in the Stone

Frontierland

Davy Crockett: And the River Pirates

Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier

Encore!, ep 105 “Annie Get Your Gun”

Encore!, ep 106 “Oklahoma!”

Pocahontas

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West

Spin and Marty

Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure

The Adventures of Huck Finn

The Journey of Natty Gann

Those Calloways

Tom and Huck

White Fan

Mickey’s Toon Town

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Chef Donald

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers

Donald’s Tire Trouble

DuckTales (1990)

DuckTales (2017)

Fun and Fancy Free

Goof Troop

Hawaiian Holiday

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Pluto and the Gopher

Steamboat Willie

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

The Mandalorian

Critter Country

A Bug’s Life

Bambi

Brother Bear

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Piglet’s Big Movie

The Fox & the Hound

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1–2)

Winnie the Pooh

Zootopia

New Orleans Square

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The Haunted Mansion

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Princess and the Frog

Adventureland

African Cats (Disneynature)

Aladdin

Aladdin (Live Action)

Aladdin: The King of Thieves

Aladdin: The Return of Jafar

Chimpanzee (Disneynature)

Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa

Lost Cities with Albert Lin

Lost Treasures of the Maya

Moana

Swiss Family Robinson

Tarzan

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Lion King

The Lion King (Live Action)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride