Disney + Releases Disneyland-Themed Watch Lists for April

You may not be able to go to the various Disney theme parks at the moment, but the House of Mouse is trying to bring the environment of its attractions home to you. Since no one can go to Disneyland, the folks at Disney+ have come up with watchlists that are based around each of the individual areas of the iconic theme park. Whichever section of the park you want to visit, or whenever you're missing your favorite ride, you can check out the movies and shows in these watchlists instead.

Disney+ sent out the watchlist suggestions on Wednesday afternoon, each one corresponding with a part of the Disneyland park. There is a watchlist for Main Street, U.S.A., Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, Mickey's ToonTown, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Critter Country, New Orleans Square, and Adventureland.

Sometimes the titles on these lists are related to the theme of the park. For instance, something like Onward being added to the Fantasyland watchlist, or Lady and the Tramp in Main Street, U.S.A. These movies don't have rides or attractions in Disneyland, but they fit with the vibe of the area. Other movies, like Pirates of the Caribbean, directly correspond to the lands where their attractions are located.

So if you're running out of ideas for movie night, or you just want to check out something that reminds of you Disneyland, take a look at the new watchlists beow!