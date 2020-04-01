Disney + Releases Disneyland-Themed Watch Lists for April
You may not be able to go to the various Disney theme parks at the moment, but the House of Mouse is trying to bring the environment of its attractions home to you. Since no one can go to Disneyland, the folks at Disney+ have come up with watchlists that are based around each of the individual areas of the iconic theme park. Whichever section of the park you want to visit, or whenever you're missing your favorite ride, you can check out the movies and shows in these watchlists instead.
Disney+ sent out the watchlist suggestions on Wednesday afternoon, each one corresponding with a part of the Disneyland park. There is a watchlist for Main Street, U.S.A., Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, Mickey's ToonTown, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Critter Country, New Orleans Square, and Adventureland.
Sometimes the titles on these lists are related to the theme of the park. For instance, something like Onward being added to the Fantasyland watchlist, or Lady and the Tramp in Main Street, U.S.A. These movies don't have rides or attractions in Disneyland, but they fit with the vibe of the area. Other movies, like Pirates of the Caribbean, directly correspond to the lands where their attractions are located.
So if you're running out of ideas for movie night, or you just want to check out something that reminds of you Disneyland, take a look at the new watchlists beow!
Main Street, U.S.A.
America’s Heart and Soul
America’s National Parks
Encore!, ep 112 “Ragtime”
Glory Road
Invincible
Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp (Live-Action)
Mary Poppins
Miracle
Old Yeller
Pollyanna
Remember the Titans
Secretariat
The Greatest Game Ever Played
The Rookie
Tomorrowland
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
Mars Inside Spacex
Miles from Tomorrowland
Mission to the Sun
Phil of the Future
Science Fair
The Rocketeer
Toy Story 1-4
Tron
Tron: Legacy
WALL-E
Year Million
Zenon Girl of the 21st Century
Fantasyland
Aladdin
Alice in Wonderland
Babes in Toyland
Bedknobs and Broomsticks
Dumbo
Escape to Witch Mountain
Fantasia
Frozen 1-2
Onward (Streaming April 3)
Pete’s Dragon (1977)
Peter Pan
Pinocchio
Sleeping Beauty
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Tangled
The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
The Little Mermaid
The Sword in the Stone
Frontierland
Davy Crockett: And the River Pirates
Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier
Encore!, ep 105 “Annie Get Your Gun”
Encore!, ep 106 “Oklahoma!”
Pocahontas
Sheriff Callie's Wild West
Spin and Marty
Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure
The Adventures of Huck Finn
The Journey of Natty Gann
Those Calloways
Tom and Huck
White Fang
Mickey's ToonTown
A Goofy Movie
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Chef Donald
Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers
Donald’s Tire Trouble
DuckTales (1990)
DuckTales (2017)
Fun and Fancy Free
Goof Troop
Hawaiian Holiday
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
Pluto and the Gopher
Steamboat Willie
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Rebels
Star Wars: Resistance
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
The Mandalorian
Critter Country
A Bug’s Life
Bambi
Brother Bear
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet
Piglet’s Big Movie
The Fox & the Hound
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1–2)
Winnie the Pooh
Zootopia
New Orleans Square
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
The Haunted Mansion
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Princess and the Frog
Adventureland
African Cats (Disneynature)
Aladdin
Aladdin (Live Action)
Aladdin: The King of Thieves
Aladdin: The Return of Jafar
Chimpanzee (Disneynature)
Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa
Lost Cities with Albert Lin
Lost Treasures of the Maya
Moana
Swiss Family Robinson
Tarzan
The Jungle Book (1967)
The Lion King
The Lion King (Live Action)
The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
