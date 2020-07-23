Disney Releases New Theatrical Release Schedule

The Walt Disney Company today released a new theatrical release schedule, bumping Mulan from the current schedule altogether and moving a number of Star Wars and Avatar projects, among others, down the line a little bit in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the way it is impacting (read: delaying) the reopening of most theaters in the US market. While the Comic-Con @ Home panel for The New Mutants still (with tongue-in-cheek) says they are planning on an August opening, which would make it one of Disney's earliest big releases to come, the film is also reportedly hitting Disney+ in early September, meaning it would be very similar to the day-and-date digital/theatrical release that Bill and Ted Face the Music is getting.

The first big movie on the schedule is now The Personal History of David Copperfield, a movie with a $15 million budget, which stars Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire). The idea seems to be that movies like Mulan can't afford to open if there aren't enough open seats to give them a huge opening weekend, but modestly-budgeted movies like David Copperfield can.

You can check the current schedule out below (this story is developing).

THE EMPTY MAN (20th) previously dated on 8/7/20 moves to 12/4/20

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD (Searchlight) previously dated on 8/14/20 moves to 8/28/20 (Limited)

MULAN (Disney) previously dated on 8/21/20 is now Unset

DEATH ON THE NILE (20th) previously dated on 10/9/20 moves to 10/23/20

THE FRENCH DISPATCH (Searchlight) previously dated on 10/16/20 is now Unset

THE LAST DUEL (20th) previously dated on 12/25/20 (Limited) and 1/8/21 (Wide) moves to 10/15/21

ANTLERS (Searchlight) is now dated on 2/19/21

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated on 10/1/21 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED 20TH CENTURY (20th) previously dated on 10/22/21 is removed from schedule

UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION (Disney) previously dated on 11/19/21 moves to 12/17/21

AVATAR 2 (20th) previously dated on 12/17/21 moves to 12/16/22

AVATAR 3 (20th) previously dated on 12/22/23 moves to 12/20/24

AVATAR 4 (20th) previously dated on 12/19/25 moves to 12/18/26

AVATAR 5 (20th) previously dated on 12/17/27 moves to 12/22/28

UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney) previously dated on 12/16/22 moves to 12/22/23

UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney) previously dated on 12/20/24 moves to 12/19/25

UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney) previously dated on 12/18/26 moves to 12/17/27

