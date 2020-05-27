Disney+ Reveals Trailer and Release Date for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

It looks like Disney+ subscribers have something new to look forward to as the original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals has finally been revealed. The film delves into the history of royal families and the children who don't become rulers, but are instead gifted with super powers to help defend the world from the evils that would destroy it. A brand new trailer has been unveiled for Disney+, as well as the reveal that the film would be released on the streaming service on July 17th.

Check out the trailer for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals in the video player above!

The film focuses on a teenage group of princes and princesses, some of whom rebel against their royal lineages. But when they find out about their gifts and their purpose, they are forced to come together and accept a different kind of responsibility than their older siblings. They will not wear the crown, but they will help defend it.

Actor Skylar Astin, known for his roles in Pitch Perfect and Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist, stars as the group's mentor Professor James Morrow. He attempts to guide the royals in their use of their abilities. The film also stars Elodie Yung, known for her role as Elektra in Marvel's Daredevil.

The film's synopsis focuses on "Sam, a rebellious princess second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom. The movie follows Sam’s adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second-born royals tasked with saving the world."

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.