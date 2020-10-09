Disney Sets Space Mountain Movie With Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Writer

✖

Yet another classic Disney ride is getting a feature film adaptation, though this one may seem a little more offbeat than those that came before it. A live-action movie based on the popular Space Mountain roller coaster is currently in development at the House of Mouse. The ride has been a staple of both Disneyland and Walt Disney World since the '70s, and will now be getting its chance to thrive on the big screen as a film franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news on the project, the Space Mountain script is being penned by screenwriter Joby Harold. Harold's recent works include Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which will premiere on Netflix next year, and Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. He's also working on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney+.

In addition to writing the script, Harold will produce along with his production partner and wife Tory Tunnell under their Safehouse Pictures banner. The project will also be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eltich's Rideback, who helped bring Disney's live-action Aladdin to life.

Space Mountain, as you probably already know, is an indoor roller coaster that takes guests on a journey through space. The entire ride is very dark, save for all of the stars and planets floating around you. Unlike other Disney attractions-turned-movies in the past, Space Mountain doesn't have any kind of narrative to speak of. It's just a space-themed roller coaster, so Harold likely has a lot of freedom with where he can take the script.

Pirates of the Caribbean continues to the be the standard for movie franchises based on Disney rides. The iconic attraction has spawned a total of five movies so far, two of which made more than $1 billion at the global box office. There are currently more Pirates projects in development.

The Haunted Mansion didn't fare nearly as well, despite the ride being one of the most beloved in the history of Disney Parks. The 2003 family comedy starring Eddie Murphy was reviled by critics and made just over $180 million throughout its run. An adaptation of Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt was supposed to hit theaters over the summer, but was ultimately pushed back to 2021 in the wake of COVID-19.

Do you think a Space Mountain movie is a good idea? What other Disney rides would you like to see on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!