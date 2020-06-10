Disney Called Out Over Splash Mountain's Tie-In To Song Of The South

By Kofi Outlaw

Disney is getting called out on social media over the Splash Mountain ride at its theme parks. As many people are pointing out, Splash Mountain may be a log flume ride, but its entire decorative theme is based on the 1946 Disney movie, Song of the South. That live-action/animated musical has become a blemish on Disney's filmography, as it depicts a Disney-esque vision of Plantation culture (and slavery) in the American South, following the Civil War. Disney has largely buried the film in modern times, but the Br'er Rabbit, Br'er Fox, and Br'er Bear characters from the film are still major features of Splash Mountain to this day.

In light of international protests over racism in the last few weeks, there are now calls going out for Disney to address the legacy of Splash Mountain's connection to Song of the South, and do something about it.

Change The Theme

One of the biggest points of consensus is that Splash Mountain the ride is okay, but the theme needs to change. Disney fans think The Princess and the Frog would be both practical and appropriate as a new theme.

That's Not It

Others feels that Princess and the Frog, the first black Disney Princess movie, doesn't need to be attached to the legacy of Song of the South in any kind of way. 

Sorry Pocahontas...

Some people thought that Pocahontas would be a great replacement for Splash Mountain's theme. That ideas quickly got... problematic. 

I Never Knew...

A lot of new awareness has come out of these recent events. You'd be surprised how many people never knew the dark history of Splash Mountain and Songs of the South

...But I Know Now

Other people are realizing that they probably should've made this connection long ago. 

Let's Get Goofy

A Goofy Movie is a Disney classic - and has a pretty intense river sequence. Problem solved? 

What's the History?

Disney may have made Song of the South, but (like so many of its movies) Disney did not originate the story of Br'er Rabbit. That story goes back to the trickster deities of West, Central, and Southern African cultures. Some historians even believe that early Americanized versions of the story may have served as metaphors for the perseverance of black people enslaved in the plantation system. Disney may have taken that story and twisted for Song of the South, so instead of completely paving over it with a new theme, the Africana origins of the story should be highlighted on the attraction? 

(Can We) Just Enjoy The Ride?

This exchange may be the epitome of what's been going on in 2020. Can the joy of riding Splash Mountain be separated from the problematic nature of the material it is themed after? 

