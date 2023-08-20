Disney's Elemental Just Passed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at International Box Office

Despite getting off to a slow start at the box office, Disney and Pixar's latest film, Elemental is proving to be a bit of an unexpected success story. The film, which delivered just under $30 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, has proven to have legs internationally and now, it's crossed a pretty interesting threshold. Elemental just passed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at the International Box office, according to Discussing Film. Elemental now has an international box office of $307.2 million compared to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's $305.9 million, making the Pixar romantic comedy the second highest grossing animated film of 2023 thus far in international markets.

That's a pretty impressive accomplishment for the film which made headlines upon release for having one of the worst box office debuts ever for a Pixar movie. However, even with that start, elemental quickly started making up ground, particularly overseas. The film has performed especially well in Korea and has also performed well in China, Mexico, France, and Australia. Globally, the film has made $454.3 million at the box office $151 million of that being at the domestic box office. In terms of the domestic box office, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still well ahead of Elemental, with a domestic take of $380.9 million.

What is Elemental About?

According to Disney and Pixar, Elemental is an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water, and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown. In "Elemental," which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar's filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium.

In addition to Athie and Lewis, the film stars Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. The film is directed by Sohn, produced by Denise Ream and executive produced by Pete Doctor. The film features a screenplay by John Hobert and Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hobert and Likkel and Hsueh. The film also has an original score by Thomas Newman.

Elemental is Also a Family Story as Much as a Romantic Comedy

During a press day at Pixar Animation Studios attended by ComicBook.com, Elemental's director Peter Sohn teased the romance aspect of the movie, but also explained that it's a love story that's larger than just the two young elements. It's a story that's as much about the city and the familial relationships as well.

"That connection between fire and water was the first thing I pitched to Disney. Could fire and water connect? Is that even possible? And that hook sort of drove it. And I'm a huge fan of so many romantic comedies, from the Jane Austen films, to Moonstruck, The Big Sick, Amelie, you know how they bring cities into the stories as well. The idea of the romance is a big part of the movie, but it was also a triangle, you know," Sohn said. "It's not just like a boy needing a girl or boy, it was also a father and a daughter, and what that relationship was and so the initial concept was to try to make something universal that we could have part of that connection with these two, fire and water, but then also understanding the family dynamic in that cultural part of this and to make the film larger and then there are other themes that I hope you guys also get out of it. That makes the film much bigger."