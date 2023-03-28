Elemental Trailer for Next Pixar Movie Released

Pixar and Disney have released the new trailer for Elemental, the next Pixar movie. According to the official description, Elemental "transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element-air, earth, water, and fire-and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who's always stayed close to home in Firetown. In Elemental, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar's filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community-from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium."

Elemental stars Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade. Elemental opens in theaters on June 16th.

Elemental Pixar Movie Cast

Pixar and Disney also reveal additional voice cast members for Elemental. Joining Lewis and Athie in Elemental's cast are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember's soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember's love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade's stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O'Hara as Wade's welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember's admiring earth neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.



Peter Sohn directed Elemental from a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel, and Brenda Hsueh, from a story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel, and Hsueh. Thomas Newman created Elemental's score. Denise Ream, p.g.a., produced, and Pete Docter is an executive producer.

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn said in May. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams -- all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental. Our story is based on the classic elements -- fire, water, land, and air," Sohn said. "Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"

Pixar is likely hoping that Elemental's interesting animation and opposites attract rom-com vibes will help get it some of its good box office vibes back after Lightyear fell short of expectations. If that fails, there are sequels to past hits Inside Out 2 and Toy Story 5 on the horizon.