Disney’s Surprising Super Bowl Video Is Giving MCU Fans Hope (But It Means a LONG Wait)

Last night saw Super Bowl LX kick off and bring with it first looks (and new looks) at upcoming movies that will arrive this year. New footage from Scream 7, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Hoopers, and Disclosure Day were revealed during the big game, along with a ton of new footage from Project Hail Mary. Netflix also made a surprise drop with the first look at The Adventures of Cliff Booth movie starring Brad Pitt. One of the most shocking reveals of the night was that the upcoming Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, didn’t actually reveal any footage, but a Star Wars-themed Budweiser parody.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest surprise of the night, however, was that Marvel Studios had no presence in the slightest at the game. This, of course, breaks a longstanding trend with the House of Ideas, who have had some kind of trailer or footage shown at the Super Bowl every year since 2010. In the past, this has taken the form of big trailers for highly anticipated movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, or even sizzle reels for new Disney+ shows. For Super Bowl LX, though? Nothing, and fans have them on notice. Now, Marvel and Disney have made a surprising Super Bowl announcement for fans, telling them to look forward to next year when ABC will be the host network for the big game, and it’s already building hype.

Disney’s Teaser for 2027 Super Bowl Has MCU Fans on High Alert

Play video

In a new video posted online, the various brands owned by The Walt Disney Company have come together to hype up Super Bowl LXI, the event that will take place in 2027 and include a match-up that…no one knows because this year’s NFL season just ended. Despite teasing an event that is over a year away, Disney’s tease that “We’re going to the Super Bowl” (a flip on the iconic “I’m going to Disneyland” line that many game winners have said) has fans eagerly awaiting what trailers and teasers the studio might release NEXT year, most notably Avengers: Secret Wars.

With no Marvel trailers released during this year’s Super Bowl, fans have been replying to this video with measured amounts of hope for what will come (and plenty of ridicule for skipping this year’s event). It’s worth noting that not only did make sense for Marvel to skip this year’s event (they’ve already rolled out four teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday that have generated millions in views without the extra spending on a Super Bowl spot that can run $10 million), but it makes sense for there to be something next year, specifically, yes, an Avengers: Secret Wars teaser trailer.

This December will see the release of Avengers: Doomsday, and though that film will almost certainly arrive with some kind of set-up for its Secret Wars sequel, it’s not a guarantee. What is clear, though, is the timing of it all. With Doomsday premiering on December 18th of this year and the next Super Bowl taking place on Sunday, February 14th, 2027 (yes, Valentine’s Day), that will leave Marvel fans with eight weeks between the debut of the next major MCU movie and the perfect time to tease its sequel. In fact, it’s worth reiterating that Avengers: Secret Wars is the only MCU movie slated for release in 2027, so if a teaser for that film isn’t released as a post-credit tease with Doomsday, then a Super Bowl premiere makes a lot of sense.

Naturally, this is all based on the presumption that nothing changes with Marvel’s planned release schedule. Avengers: Doomsday has already changed its release date once, and though its big countdown teasers are specifically pointing toward the December 18th release date, plans can change quickly. As a result, yes, maybe there will be an Avengers: Secret Wars teaser at next year’s Super Bowl, but it’s also worth noting that not only has a proper trailer for Avengers: Doomsday not been released, but Avengers: Secret Wars hasn’t even shot a frame of footage yet.