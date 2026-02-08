Watch Every Super Bowl 2026 Movie & TV Trailer – Supergirl, Scream 7 & More

If there’s one thing worth looking forward to about the Super Bowl each year, it’s movie trailers and commercials (and the Puppy Bowl, obviously). But even more than that, it’s the absolute wave of movie and television show trailers that we know are coming our way—and with so many eyes glued to our screens, it’s no wonder that we can expect to finally get the trailers for some highly anticipated projects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With more people than ever paying attention to what’s on their televisions, the Super Bowl is probably the best time of the year to get a trailer out there. It’s a strategy that’s worked for giants like Mission Impossible, Lilo + Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and more. And thanks to those previous successes, we can count on being absolutely treated to some great trailers today. Below are all the trailers from Super Bowl LX.

Supergirl

Watch out universe. #Supergirl lands in theaters June 26. #PuppyBowl continues on Animal Planet for more out-of-this-world cuteness. pic.twitter.com/71bpXlQVda — DC (@DCOfficial) February 8, 2026

DC may have skipped the main game, but James Gunn knows the marketing power of dogs, and once more took advantage of the synergy offered by Krypto to release a new teaser for Supergirl. Centered on the Worst Best Boy in the universe, the teaser features brand new footage (including an adorable puppy Krypto), building hype ahead of the next DC movie’s June 26 release.

Scream 7

Play video

Released ahead of the Big Game itself, the new Scream 7 trailer was still just as exciting, especially considering that Matthew Lillard has officially been announced as part of the cast. Affected by a troubled marketing campaign and some vocal opposition online, Scream 7 rather scored an own goal (sorry for the mixed metaphor use) with a cross promotion with an online gambling company. The latest addition to the Ghostface franchise is scheduled to release on February 27, 2026.

Project Hail Mary

Play video

Amazon MGM Studios announced ahead of the game that Project Hail Mary would be releasing both a 30-second Super Bowl spot and the final trailer of the event on Sunday. The latter arrived ahead of kick-off, offering lots of new footage for the hotly-anticipated adaptation of the beloved best-selling book by author Andy Weir, and starring Ryan Gosling, and will be Amazon MGM’s second IMAX release within just a few months, set for March 20, 2026.

Michael

Play video

After a two-year-long delay, things are finally moving forward with Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic that’s hitting theaters in April of this year. The film has already released a teaser and a trailer, which just dropped earlier this week, but they aren’t stopping with the promo anytime soon, with a new TV spot arriving during the game. Michael is scheduled to release on April 24, 2026.

The Best Movie & TV-Related Commercials

Jurassic Park x Xfinity

Play video

Three original Jurassic Park stars – Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern – return via some deaging – to team up with internet providers Xfinity and director Taika Waititi to solve Spielberg’s iconic sci-fi in seconds.

Emma Stone is Unavailable (Squarespace)

Play video

Emma Stone teams up with Squarespace in a stylish spot, imagining the unimaginable horror of a website domain not being available.

Kurt Russell Makes Lewis Pullman Cooler For Michelob ULTRA

Play video

Beer may not make you cooler, but Kurt Russell can, as Lewis Pullman finds out in this skiing themed spot for Michelob ULTRA. Also featuring Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and former NHL star T.J. Oshie.

Andy Samberg Slings Mayo for Hellmann’s

Play video

Meal Diamond joins this year’s Big Game, as a typically hilarious comedy creation by Andy Samberg for Hellmann’s chaotic ode to sandwiches (and mayonnaise).

Chris Hemsworth Fears Alexa

Play video

The MCU’s Thor imagines a world where AI-powered tech could be dangerous. What a wild leap…

Trailers We Expect to See at Super Bowl LX

Hoppers

The latest film from Pixar is already showing early signs of strong potential, with tracking estimates currently at a $50 million domestic opening weekend. Directed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers centers on the eccentric, animal-loving Mabel, who has created the tech to use a robotic beaver in an attempt to thwart a construction company’s plot to destroy the local animal habitat, displacing the creatures that she’s come to love. Hoppers will be released on March 6, 2026. Here’s the first trailer:

Play video

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

A second trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie, premiered two weeks ago, giving fans their first glimpse of fan-favorite character Yoshi. And the movie’s spot during the big game will be bringing even more Yoshi to our screens, as well as more adventure. Brie Larson and Benny Safdie are joining the all-star cast that already boasts Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jack Black. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled for release on April 1, 2026. Here’s the most recent trailer:

Play video

Disclosure Day

Returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in a long time, we have Steven Spielberg with his latest blockbuster, Disclosure Day. Expected to debut only a new 30-second teaser during the 2026 Super Bowl, the next full trailer for Disclosure Day is still a few weeks away. But the wait will be worth it, considering the tense plot and all-star cast. The film centers on a whistleblower who triggers global chaos by revealing proof of alien life to humanity, and is scheduled for release on June 12th, 2026. Here’s the first teaser:

Play video

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Nearly 7 years after The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm is back with another offering from a galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian and Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal and directed by Jon Favreau, is set to spark the next phase for the studio, with the 50th anniversary re-release of Star Wars coming in February 2027, followed by Star Wars: Starfighter in May 2027. Based on Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Super Bowl spot back in 2018, we feel pretty confident that The Mandalorian will be getting its own, as well as a new trailer online. The movie is set to release on May 22, 2026. Here’s the first teaser:

Play video

Toy Story 5

It’s been nearly a decade since that last Toy Story film, and fans were left wondering if there would even be a fifth. But the time is upon us for the newest trailer. Toy Story 5 reunites Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the gang in a battle against their greatest enemy to date: children’s screen time, embodied by a frog-like tablet named Lilypad. While some think the franchise has gone on too long, others are excited for another step back into the familiar world of our favorite toys. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to release on June 19, 2026. Here’s the first trailer:

Play video

Minions 3

After a surprisingly quiet marketing launch for the film, Minions 3 is likely to make some big noise at the Super Bowl with its first full trailer. While no cast members or plot details have been announced yet, rumor has it that the third installment is shifting its narrative focus to a new group of Minions that are on their own, unique adventure. Minions 3 is set to release on July 1, 2026.

What Won’t We See At Super Bowl LX?

With the prohibitive cost of a spot at the Big Game, it’s inevitable that some studios skip it entirely, and as usual, there’s likely quite a bit that we’ll be missing this year. Marvel won’t be showing anything, despite Disney’s presence, so no Avengers: Doomsday (though there was some speculation we’ll get a final teaser during the big game). Sony likewise are sitting it out, so no Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And with Warner Bros. not typically making an appearance on Super Bowl Sunday, that means we won’t see anything from Dune 3, Mortal Kombat 2, Odyssey, or The Bride.

Which potential trailer are you looking forward to the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going and see what other fans are saying.