Disney's Wish, Animated Musical About Wishing Star, Announced For 2023 With Ariana DeBose

Walt Disney Animation has announced its next film — and its dealing with the company's legacy in a pretty unique way. During a panel at Friday's D23 Expo, the studio formally announced Wish, a new animated musical that will be releasing in November of 2023, in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary. The film is expected to tell the origin story of the literal wishing star that has made so many Disney characters' dreams come true. Disney also released the first look at concept art and the logo for the film, both of which you can check out below.

Starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes, and featuring all-new songs by Julia Michaels, Disney's Wish releases in November 2023. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/K1bDxOZOL5 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) September 10, 2022

Wish will star Oscar-winning West Side Story and Kraven the Hunter actress Ariana DeBose as Asha, a young woman who sees a darkness in her kingdom that no one else sees and whose impassioned plea brings down an actual star. Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol's Alan Tudyk will also play Valentino, a goat who wishes for the ability to communicate. DeBose performed one of the film's songs for the audience at D23.

The film will be co-directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, and co-written by Jennifer Lee. The film will feature new original songs written by musician Julia Michaels. The film will blend 3D animation with watercolor styles.

"It was a 'this is us' moment," DeBose previously said of the cultural impact of West Side Story. "We all came together, Latinos from very different backgrounds. Some of us spoke Spanish fluently, some of us do not, but we all got to commune together and learn about each other. There were no dividing lines. We would have dinners; we'd go out dancing. I've never eaten so much mofongo, arepas, arroz con pollo in my life. It was great to finally feel like, these are our expressions of joy. Even our anger comes from a place of love. That's what I really learned; Hispanic culture is rooted in love in every choice we make.

What do you think of the first details surrounding Disney's Wish? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wish will be released in theaters in November of 2023.