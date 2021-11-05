Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell Teases Marvel Role in Sam Raimi Sequel

✖

Bruce Campbell gives a "strange" answer when asked to reveal if he'll appear in the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Evil Dead star, who famously makes three different cameos in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, hinted at another cameo for Raimi when he tweeted out a photo of London where he worked "with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor" while Doctor Strange 2 filmed in the UK. Ahead of Raimi's first strange tale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Campbell all but confirms his role in Multiverse of Madness:

Asked about upcoming roles during a live appearance at Middletown's Fair Oaks Drive-in Theatre, Campbell mentioned alien invasion horror-comedy Black Friday! and "maybe some movie with Sam Raimi that he might be directing."

"I can only give you a strange answer. I can answer that, but only with a strange answer," Campbell said when attendees of the Evil Dead II and Bubba Ho-Tep double feature pressed about a cameo in Multiverse of Madness. "Am I in Doctor Strange 2? The strange answer is... linoleum."

Campbell was similarly cryptic in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying of the Raimi reunion rumors, "I would say that's a pretty good rumor. I think that won't get me sued. That's a pretty good rumor, yeah."

"Look, I think it's a standing rule that Sam Raimi, his movies are not good if I'm not in them. If Sam wants a good movie he'll put me in it," Campbell joked. "But you never know [with] these epic movies what's going to stay or go in the course of telling these huge stories, so I don't know. That's why I keep it cryptic because (a) I don't want to get sued but (b) I don't want to say, 'Yeah, hey, tune in!' and then they go, 'Where were you, idiot?' But I always enjoy working with my old friend, Mr. Director."

Set after the events of WandaVision, where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) evolves into the Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reunites Stephen Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch with Avengers co-star Olsen and returning Doctor Strange stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Benedict Wong. MCU newcomer Xochitl Gomez also stars as America Chavez.

Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on March 25, 2022.