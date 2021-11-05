Doctor Strange 2: Bruce Campbell Drops Not-So-Subtle Hint About His Cameo

✖

Bruce Campbell is almost certainly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Nearly a week after accidentally revealing he was in London — the same city the Doctor Strange sequel is currently shooting principal photography — the Evil Dead star has dropped another hint suggesting he's now done filming his part on the project. On Twitter Saturday afternoon, Campbell shared a picture of the London skyline expressing pleasure at the project he just got done filming, though he wouldn't mention the project by name.

"Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor," Campbell said in his cryptic tweet. "It sure was!"

Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor - it sure was! pic.twitter.com/1q8pga0Miu — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 27, 2021

A potential Campbell cameo has been a hot topic around these parts ever since Sam Raimi first took the reins to the franchise. Campbell and Raimi are very frequent collaborators and the former appears in nearly every single feature from the latter.

Even though he's appeared in several genre franchises throughout his career, the actor previously told ComicBook.com he'd probably never board a project where he had to lead a superhero franchise.

"Big blockbuster movies, whenever I see an actor get cast in one of those, I wince, because I go, 'Oh, that poor son of a bitch is going to be in that suit for 10 years,'" Campbell shared with us back in 2018. "If shooting schedule's seven months of shooting, you get your one month in the Bahamas, and then you're promoting for three months, then you go right back to the next sequel, back in that same f-cking suit.'"

He added, "You're looking at tennis balls on sticks. So, that process is actually not for me, even though Ash vs. Evil Dead was all that. It was all marks on walls, tennis balls on sticks, the monster's going to be here, noise over here, you know, that sort of stuff, it's a different type of acting, and modern day actors are learning new technical skills that the old-timey actors didn't have to learn. Acting with nothing. That's what they're doing now. Castle's not even there. 'Oh, we're going to put a great castle behind you. It's not there now, but it's going to be amazing.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

If Campbell is in the feature, who do you think he'll be playing? What other characters do you hope to see appear? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!