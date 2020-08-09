Doctor Strange 2 Fan Imagines Loki's Movie Return in Epic Teaser Poster

✖

At one point or another, production will begin to pick up on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With the ongoing production shutdowns in place around the globe, the film has already faced plenty of adversity before filming a single take. First, the project lost its director in Scott Derrickson due to creative differences he and Marvel Studios had on the film. Next, the movie was delayed as the studio started shuffling dates around to accommodate an increasingly fluid release slate. Though fans might still be a year and a half away from the release of the anticipated sequel, fan artists have been placing an increased focus on the mind-bending follow-up.

The latest such piece of fan art comes from the mind of Instagrammer @psychboz, an artist with a knack for stitching together studio-quality teaser posters. Over the weekend, the artist unveiled their Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness art, featuring Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as they're divided by a massive orange barrier. Then, sneakily enough, the artist has slotted Tom Hiddleston's Loki in, imagining the character returning for his first movie role since the character mysteriously disappeared with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

Though it's not confirmed the God of Mischief will be appearing in the Doctor Strange sequel, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige admitted last November the character's Disney+ series will lead right into the film, now being helmed by Sam Raimi.

“These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore,” Feige previously told Variety. “They’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently due out on March 25, 2022.

What other characters do you hop pop in the Doctor Strange sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

