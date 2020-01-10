Scott Derrickson Comments on Exiting Doctor Strange Sequel

Doctor Strange‘s sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has lost Scott Derrickson as a director. Derrickson officially exited the movie on Thursday, saying that the decision was influenced by “creative differences.” Marvel Studios has not yet found a replacement for Derrickson on the film which is on their release schedule for May of 2021, meaning that there is a possibility that titles move around in favor of finding a new director for the Doctor Strange sequel and giving them a proper amount of time to create the movie, although reports claim there will be no shifting as Marvel searches for a new director. Derrickson released a comment on the subject on social media.

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” Derrickson said in a tweet. “I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

Marvel Studios also commented on the subject: “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences,” the studio said in a statement, adding, “We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.” Derrickson previously directed the first Doctor Strange movie in 2017.

According to Variety‘s original report, there will be no delay in the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

