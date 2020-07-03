✖

Doctor Strange 2 star Chiwetel Ejiofor is excited to work with Sam Raimi on the sequel. The last time fans saw him in action was the post-credits sequence of Doctor Strange, but you can expect him back for In The Multiverse of Madness. The actor took a minute to speak with GamesRadar about the prospect of working with the beloved director. It seems that the Mordo actor is in league with a lot of fans when it comes to the Spider-Man filmmaker. His direction and approach will likely differ a bit from previous director Scott Derrickson, but people are willing to give the next movie a chance. There’s all sort of nostalgia tied up in that excitement, and the idea that Raimi is always willing to bring something interesting to the table.

"I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making a film, the second Doctor Strange," Ejiofor began. "He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing Darkman when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing.

He added, ”So I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world."

During an interview about The Old Guard, the Mordo actor told Comicbook.com that Raimi was a lock for the directors chair for In The Multiverse of Madness. "He's coming on," Ejiofor said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I'm very, very excited about that. Obviously, we've been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I'm very excited about it."

On Raimi’s end, during a conference call with the media, he’s excited to be revisiting the Marvel world again.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

