Doctor Strange 2: Chiwetel Ejiofor Excited For Sam Raimi With Multiverse Of Madness

The Marvel Cinematic Universe last saw Chiwetel Ejiofor's Karl Mordo in the post-credits sequence of Doctor Strange, seemingly fulfilling a villainous turn destiny which leads to a rivalry with the film's titular hero which has been laid out by stories in Marvel Comics. Benedict Cumberbatch's Strange appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame since the debut film but Mordo has remained mysterious. Where was he during the battle against Thanos which called for all of the Marvel heroes to assemble? "All will be revealed," Ejiofor tells ComicBook.com.

While Mordo's likely mischievous deeds since the events of Doctor Strange will surface somewhere down the line, things have also changed behind-the-scenes heading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Originally, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson was going to direct the sequel but he departed the project earlier this year with original Spider-Man director Sam Raimi now being attached to the project at its helm.

"He's coming on," Ejiofor said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I'm very, very excited about that. Obviously, we've been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I'm very excited about it."

Other than that, the actor had to keep things close to the vest as most Marvel actors do in regards to upcoming projects.

Raimi previously opened up about the project at a press conference, earlier this year. “I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi said. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

For now, fans of Ejiofor can look forward to seeing him in another comic book movie on Netflix. Watch ComicBook.com's full interview with Ejiofor about the new project in the video above. The actor has taken on a role in The Old Guard, a film coming to Netflix in July which adapts a popular story from Greg Rucka published by Image Comics.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.