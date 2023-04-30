Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Defends Film's Writer: "They Asked For 33 Rewrites"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was Marvel's first earnest foray into the world of horror as Sam Raimi placed his signature stamp on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because of the major tonal shift compared to other Marvel properties, there was an increased amount of criticism relating to the picture's script, which was by Loki alumnus Michael Waldron. Now, Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez is leaping into action to defend the writer.

"Y'all need to stop hating on Michael Waldron," the Marvel newcomer said on Instagram. "He's an excellent writer, they asked for 33 rewrites...none of it is up to him."

Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) responds to criticism about #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness’ writing and defends Michael Waldron’s choices:



“Y’all need to stop hating on Michael Waldron…They asked for 33 rewrites…none of it is up to him.” pic.twitter.com/7YHhmNMqSQ — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 29, 2023

Why does Marvel do so many reshoots?

Marvel Studios has embraced the idea of reshoots, allowing filmmakers to change certain scenes that don't work with test audiences in the film's development process. In fact, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige once said reshoots were "key" to the studio's production methods.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" Feige said of the connotations once surrounding the production process.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Given that reshoots are key to Marvel's production process, it stands to reason the studio feels the same about script rewrites, often waiting until the last possible moment to give scripts to actors.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and available for purchase on physical home media wherever movies are sold. What'd you think about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!